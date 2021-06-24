White House considering monthlong extension on eviction moratoriums

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports on a possible one-month extension on the CDC’s eviction moratoriums for the more than 7 million Americans who are behind on their rent.
3:02 | 06/24/21

