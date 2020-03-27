White House official offers assurances medical equipment is still accessible

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said there's no reality that shows 60 or 70% of Americans will be infected by coronavirus.
1:33 | 03/27/20

