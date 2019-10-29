Transcript for White House official testifies in impeachment probe; House files resolution

We begin. With eight new phase in the impeachment inquiry into president trump today investigators cheering for the first time. From a White House official. This man in a military uniform Alexander vision and he's an army officer obviously decorated Iraq War veteran. I he was on the trump National Security Council at the White House as he Ukraine expert he was on the line. During that controversial phone call back in July when president trump made that ask of Ukraine's president will get into what testimony he has to say. Coming up but also some breaking news right now house Democrats have just released. The text of a resolution that they plan to vote on on Thursday authorizing effectively there impeachment inquiry and also laying out the terms. For open impeachment hearings coming up just in the next few weeks this. Process which has largely been booked by behind closed doors soon to become out in the open and our cure Phillips is on Capitol Hill force right now cure. This is a very significant move as we all get to take a look now what. Every member of the House of Representatives will vote on on Thursday. This looks very much like an endorsement of the impeached for process. That definitely end not a practice got her hands on this about fifteen minutes ago us or been. That pacing ourselves through it about the as Democrats releasing this resolution outlining outlining the impeachment pro process here's what I can tell you with an eight page resolution. And it was submitted by rules committee chairman James McGovern Democrat of Massachusetts it directs Democrat. Led house panels to quote continued their ongoing investigations as part of the inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist. For the House of Representatives to exercise its constitutional power to impeach. Trial now DeVon it points. Out that hour I wanna point out rather this is just a draft house rules committee members will mark this up tomorrow suggesting changes if any so this is the first round before we really know what could happen on Thursday. Three key points as we read through this according to the resolution number one. We're gonna see open hearings by intelligence committee. By the intelligence committee and that will be led by chairman Adam Schiff something else to point out Republicans will be able to question witnesses. In these hearings as well. And then another note electronic transcripts of all depositions. Thus far. It will be released classified ringed actions however. Colosio will not of course allow this to hit the floor either DeVon until what she knows she is up the votes to pass this it will. Seems to be this. This will be the first time that all members of the house we put effectively on record on impeachment so we will be watching that closely. On Thursday meantime speaking of depositions here are. And exists Alexander Hindu men not a household name. But a highly respected member of the military. Who was inside the administration tell us why his testimony today is so significant. Well let me tell you what the optics a loan really stood out today because he showed up here on the hill in. Full dress full military dress and as you mention he's a decorated. Combat veteran he received. The purple heart and he's the national security staffer that's overseeing Ukraine policy and this is another reason why he stands out. S today he's the first White House official to testify on the hilly says he was on that call between president trump. And Ukrainian president the Lansky. When trump demanded that Ukraine investigate is 20/20 rival Joseph Biden here's when he said in his opening statement that we obtained he said I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate. A US citizen and I was worried about the implications for the US government support of Ukraine. He also went on instead I realize that Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Biden's inquiries not. It would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained this would all undermine. US national security DeVon cure. A cure and in one side of how potentially damaging this is to the president is how Republicans some Republicans have been responding to his testimony they have been. Trashing the colonel questioning his patriotism even suggesting that he's a spy. End the look and that's coming from I mean that's a ridiculous notion and that's coming from the fact. That his family left Ukraine. When he was a child but I want to point back to his military career his colorful military career and a lot of them. Blow back against the criticism in particular the president comes from. President trumps tweet he took just social media like he usually does in just pour into the lieutenant colonel Lee tweeted. Why are people that I. Never even heard of testifying about this call just read the call transcript and the impeachment hoax is over Ukraine said no pressure the president. Going on to say supposedly according to the cool rut media. And the Ukraine called concerned today's never trump her witness was he on the same call that I was can't be possible please ask him to read the transcript of the call which times. How many more never troopers will be allowed to testify about a perfectly appropriate phone call when. All anyone has to do is read. The transcript. Now GOP representative Liz Liz Cheney also democratic. Senator Joseph Manchin calling these attacks by the president not only despicable but shameful take a listen. Despicable for any anybody and especially elected official to criticize. I'm honored military veteran. Who served our country. Basically was going to sacrificed her life for us. We need to show that we are better than that as a nation but their their patriotism love of country we're talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation. Who put their lives on the line and it is shameful to question their patriotism. They are loving this nation and we should not be involved in that process. And DeVon just added that I've talked to a number. Of members of of congress both Democrats and Republicans other words that I heard then I used today and fortunate absurd. And disrespectful. The way. Bitten and is being treated. Cure thank you so much for your report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.