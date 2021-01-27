-
Now Playing: Nearly a year later, COVID-19 survivors still suffering from lasting symptoms
-
Now Playing: Biden signs executive order on climate change
-
Now Playing: CDC says schools can reopen with precautions
-
Now Playing: 45 Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment
-
Now Playing: Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden's administration focusing on climate change
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden to buy additional 200 million vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: Arizona man shot by police while holding baby
-
Now Playing: Kids and coronavirus: CDC finds "little evidence" of transmission in schools
-
Now Playing: Massive internet outage in parts of Northeast may be linked to Verizon network issue
-
Now Playing: NFL invites health care workers to attend Super Bowl game
-
Now Playing: ‘Home Improvement’ sitcom stars return in a new, real-life workshop competition show
-
Now Playing: Families speak out after losing loved ones to conspiracy theories
-
Now Playing: Senator tapped to lead impeachment hearings hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Why COVID-19 cases for children are on the rise
-
Now Playing: Thousands in Northern California evacuate homes due to bad weather
-
Now Playing: CDC says 'little evidence' of COVID-19 transmission in schools, despite rise in cases
-
Now Playing: White House promises to buy more COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Dangerous trio of storms slam millions across the country