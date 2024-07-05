The White House reacts to Biden’s determination to stay in the race

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce about the party’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s ability to serve and his prospects to revitalize campaign support.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live