Hello everyone and welcome to the debrief on ABC news live I'm Kimberly Brooks thanks so much for joining us. Lots of breaking news today the White House releasing a five page memo of an unruh redacted. Thirty minute phone call today. Back in July where president trump asks the president of Ukraine to investigate his political rival and now we know president trump is the 45. President of the United States. But he made history yesterday as the fourth president. To have calls for impeachment from the House of Representatives the others were injured Johnson back in the day Richard Nixon who later resigned in Bill Clinton. Now we heard the president's response about all of this earlier this morning so let's take a listen. The letter was a great letter. Meaning the letter revealing the call that was done at the insistence of myself and other people that read it. It was a friendly letter there was no pressure the way you had that built up that call it was going to be the calls from hell it turned out to be had nothing call other then. A lot of people said I never knew you could be so nice so. Part of the problem we have as yet the fake doozy of a lot of corrupt reporting if some very fine reporters and journalists forgive a lot of corrupt reporters lot of corrupt. Journalists I would rate you write in their by the way. All right so we have pool team coverage and I want to began. With our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas who is actually there this morning when his memo was released. I'm here I just want to hear what your thoughts are because this memo sounds like the president's actions of Barry on ambiguous everything's clear. We were able you. Publicly available. Is that the president of the United States didn't directly ask. The president are you going to investigate his political rivals. By Joseph Biden and his son. He asked them to investigate. It's clear. Hopes to name that we Giuliani. His personal attorney says he is going to be involved. He also invokes the name of the attorney general of the United States as well. And the act pretty clear that you know is an ambiguous that's the thing that jumps out about the situation. Well that's surprising news to surprising to you to see that the attorney general one then this document. Well I think a lot of people were surprised by the fact that the president is essentially asked. Acting as if that he is going to direct the attorney general to call the president of the Ukraine and get him involved in this. And the attorney general is supposed to have a level of independence. So it's very very clear that this will be a subject of great concern from congress. They're going to probably be calling the attorney general to ask you about this there are questions about the whole sequence involving. Rudy Giuliani as well and the other big headline here as well is that. As you're Carl the inspector general of the intelligence community. Was the one who foresaw this complaint from the whistle blew. And when the inspector general did a review of this complaint. The inspector general ultimately concluded that it was a credible and of urgent concern. We now know that these it's been that inspector general in addition to warning congress to review this matter. He also sent a referral over the department of justice and to the FBI. Asking that the president of the United States be investigated. For possible campaign finance violations. So the system was stressed that the highest level the Justice Department did a review ultimately decided that. There should not be a further investigation that there was no. Campaign finance violation but I don't know if congress is doing accept no for an answer on this issue. Yes so the memo of the phone call has been released but do we know at this whistle blower complaint is going to be released as well. Well that is a matter of debate. It has to be declassified before you is released. There are some indications that the White House. Might go ahead and release it there's also question about whether the inspector general's. Review is going to be released as well so lots of unanswered questions but we did get an answer to the question of did the president put pressure on the president of Ukraine to investigate his rival Joseph Biden and yes that is a categorical yes that did happen. Our rates I want to bring in Katherine bald Thursday and Johnson to G in our DC bureau. And John I just want to get your thoughts on this you know how is the president going to be able to say whether this is national interest or. Personal interest. I think that is one of the 64 million dollar question than god has been a lot of them today first and foremost I think the most important thing. That we took away from our briefings that we received prior to this release. Is inferring weren't telling us over the last couple is Catherine this was not going to be acting in the deal from the White House's perspective. Tom when they re missing document we were because time and time again here and eight times we are seeing the pressure leveled on the Ukrainian president. By president truck and areas and say it. Directly but says integrating it looked into this degree do you work with Rudy Giuliani in this that William Barr the attorney general which is someone we did not know from our reporting over the last probably there was going to be here. Is mentioned in this document can write I think that's significant that. The president repeatedly. Suggests that he will have the Department of Justice work with Rudy Giuliani. In order to. I investigate this I know that already Democrats on Capitol Hill are jumping on not the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler has come out and said that though bar should recuse himself so you'll continue to see calls from the hill on not two and that. Is one of the main things have their focusing and. Really the paragraph that I think Kim is the most damning here you know we have it couple living showed on screens really for those following along as the top of page four and this is Werman to take out in this is the president speaking. He says there's a lot of talk about Biden's son that Biden stopped the prosecution that a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do referring to the president of Ukraine. With the attorney general bill Barr would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so you can look into it again speaking to the present day Ukraine president trump says it's. It sounds horrible to me. That is going to be one of many sentences were going to see house Democrats and congressional investigators latch on to we've already seen reporting out there from other outlets and Democrats want to bring Rudy Giuliani up to Capitol Hill and most confusing to me as well announcing Benelux as a lot of things uninteresting to me in this document can't. Rudy Giuliani's name is fought first brought up by the president of Ukraine. And he tells president trump that he's assistant had direct conversations with thirty Giuliani prior to this July phone call him. Absolutely I'm also curious and how much of the focus do you think will be on Joseph Biden obviously I'm everyone's. Poring over the you know people might also wonder what actually happened with Joseph Biden. Fourteen become a yeah I think obviously there's there's and kissed me in the reporting that we that we done surrounding Joseph Biden and and and Hunter Biden met I think that there will be significant attention on the fact that. Warm car unless some of whom didn't why is that the the president of the United States is asking his personal attorney in that. Department of Justice to look into way political rival yet and so I think I got Lou really the focus now one of the focuses. On the investigation. Fighting in general what he did evidence that's to be determined but that's what. Congress is focusing on but I. I do think we're gonna have to see what the playbook hearing from both sides BI outright because we haven't really seen. Any Republicans come out and condemn the president the farthest we've seen. Anyone though is former. Mass she's governor encouraged Utah's senator Mitt Romney saying that he was deeply troubled. By his initial read the transcript other than that we've not releasing any one county troubled by that it will be interesting that if Republicans use this impeachment fight can to go after Biden and it that that is definitely gonna call into question where the priorities are again this is in black and white we weren't seen right here what this phone call is and what president trump said and what he did not. And just one more point on that I think in Pierre was touching on this a little bit by way. Our sources what you and I have been repairing and John. I think we also need to see that complaints what our sources tell us it's going through. They want to be transparent and release said we need to seek. What do not complete with some troubling red whistle blower what they overheard as they overheard a comment common how it relates to act transcript wants to cut. All the pieces of the puzzle together perhaps the calculus ships on Capitol Hill. I'm even stronger and. And then to see if the whistle blower actually goes of the capital and testify about their lawyers have offered that congress has one of them and now came what our understanding from our reporting. That the White House has no intention at this moment to continue to block the whistle blower they'll allow that individual to go up and cooperate with the congressional inquiry it's being launched. I write Johnny Catherine I want you to stick with us but I wanna move won for just a second because. The speaker of the house has launched this formal impeachment inquiry and a lot of people hear the word impeachment and they think that this could be the end. Of the presidency but there is a process and it doesn't always mean that a president is being removes I want to bring in Elaine Kmart from the Brookings institute. To explain how these boats actually work in congress Elaine. Yes I thank you it's a little bit confusing but actually the fairly straightforward. There aren't picnic committee Porter involved is investigating the president. Those committees will make flying beating and be Judiciary Committee. Will Dan. Turn those in Q what are called articles of impeachment. And each of those articles of impeachment will eventually be voted on by the full have have represented him. In past the impeachment for instance some of the articles I have not made it over to perform it in other words the house took summit rejected. So that will be good stepped those will be good step and that take place let me the next month he can. The minute articles of impeachment are passed by the House of Representatives. They move triggered panic at all they can't stop in effect this is very important because this then takes precedence. Over any other business so we didn't panic yet delayed action on impeachment. They are stopped and a trial proceeds. With the president's lawyers there and we'd be lawyers for the House of Representatives. Representing the sort of the prosecution. And that trial have to begin that process begins very very quickly no other business goes on. Because obviously the framers of the constitution. Realized that if you were going to be involved in impeachment you have to get to pretty quickly rather than holding in the country and it is sort of act. Never never land for four months or years. So they're former pretty quickly once day. Write articles of impeachment and then vote on bad. Yes I think that's very important to understand so it is a process and as we said it does it. Necessarily mean that the president will be removed from office I want to thank Elaine enough for breaking that down for us. And I want to bring in Terry Moran because Terry. I'm you have covered. These impeachment before there's been Richard Nixon who resigned there was Andy Johnson back in the day but you covered Clinton so what do you think of this coming up again fourth time. Well. The first thing to say is that impeachment is a trauma for the country impeachment of a president is a national trauma there's nothing is not a game show. It's not a partisan fight. It is a trauma it is the nuclear weapon in the constitution and the American people have from the very beginning understood that. They've understood how serious a matter it is to overturn an election. Impeachment and removing a president from office would overturn. A presidential election and that is one reason that seriousness. That's one reason we have never done it no president has been impeached and removed from office. Ever Richard Nixon resigned. When smoking gun evidence came up and he didn't have that that will have the support to fight it. About it shows how serious it is an American people understand that soap one thing. Is that this is very serious business and and the other things that it will as Elaine just said. Dominate our our agenda it to the exclusion of almost everything else it we now know that during. The Clinton impeachment when the country was consumed with the blue dress in Monica Lewinsky in the rest of it. Al-Qaeda was incubating its 9/11 plot and maybe we took the eye off the ball are bought the ball maybe. We in the media maybe the congressman to the president may be no one was really defending the country because you're so busy. Getting wrapped up in impeachment so that the final thing I would say is that. Electing a president is the one thing Americans do together politically. It's the only thing that we all do together we all decide we fight we argue. People vote one way or another way or another way and we get a president that is a national act. Removing a president also must be a national act it cannot be partisan. And at the end of the day the people don't want to those people. In your community in the country at large and that congress. Who are kind of in the middle take this pretty seriously and aren't gonna go to their corners right away and fight like they do on cable news and Twitter. Does the people hold the balance of power this president should this proceed forward based on facts and evidence toward impeachment and a trauma. And Terry just before you go you know when you are covering the Clinton impeachment that set the roughly three months from start to finish. To get to the votes but what happens if this process goes into an election year. Well it'll be the issue of the election to the exclusion of health care to the exclusion of a gun control to the exclusion of the foreign policy the United States. It will dominate. The the election. We can't walk and chew gum at the same time what people will want we'll hear candidates' plans for health care they care about that about education child care all these things. But there's no question that Dick political energies of the country will get wrapped up on this should it proceed forward. To impeachment and and so there's a cost to impeachment. It is incredibly divisive and incredibly traumatic and it and it does represent. The ultimate sanction the constitution has politically. We should be careful with and I think that's the attitude of most Americans. All right Terry in Iran right there thank you so much for breaking that down and I just learning knowledge that I'm with. Jordan felt so right now I'm gonna come back to you inject a few seconds but I want to go to merited McGraw Meredith McGraw who's got the White House some just to see what that show up president was tweeting this morning. About all of this Meredith. I their president trump is continuing to call this which tied sane that there's no quid pro quell he said just earlier and a meeting on Venezuela and that. There was nothing inappropriate. About this phone call that he had and the White House president Tron beneath in this campaign are trying to paint this as a political wind. They hope that impeachment can work to their advantage and 22 when he. But behind the scenes there really are concerns about what this transcript really might mean for him. Politically I talk to White House official last night who sat there was quote not much ado about nothing with this transcript but it actually paints. A very different. Picture and the president is act on that today he is going to be repeatedly asked about this phone call. And by eight will have to see exactly at how this plays out Fran. Yet and I just last obviously the Democrats have been making a lot of noise but not much noise from the Republicans so any more work from his base. Well I thought it was so interesting yesterday and actually extraordinary that senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Unanimously passed a resolution calling on the truck administration to release that whistle blower complaint. Two congressional Intelligence Committees. And as has been reported buyer team the White House is considering making that happen it's going through. Bay Republican on the Heller going to half to eyes stomach says ads are. I president Trump's support areas and darned see said that they've raised one million dollars off of beds but that was before the transcripts that transcript itself. I came out and people have the chance to see for themselves exactly what president tram had to say on that phone call with. Ukrainian president. All right Meredith McGraw right there at the White House as I said I want to turn to Jordan on Jordan you've been covering. The president at the United Nations is just kind of hard to imagine that he can have. Any conversation with world leaders when this is hanging in the balance. Kimberly this is completely overshadowing the president's official agenda here at. On got he had a meeting this morning. About Venezuela we aren't getting any coverage today about what happened in that meeting of the president's response on Ukraine and in Kimberly that after he can't make this stuff up the president is actually sitting down. With the president outright Ukraine who of course is the epicenter of this whole controversy that meeting of course was on the agenda before this story blew up as it has. It's almost like Ed TV show could be written around this script I Kimberly that he's going to be a wild event there are would be reporters in the room they are jostling to ask questions of both president trump and president. So in ski about this issue and named Kimberly we're gonna get even more questions from president trump later this afternoon when he holds what will be a freewheeling. Crazy I'm for press conference that's corny count up. Unger but of course it's hard to see that any questions on the president's formal agenda will make it into the script. At that press conference it's almost like Kinney get any more chaotic than a charity is a can't get legally possible. But you said that president from was also tweeting about the speaker of the house today yes. Now the president is ad there on Twitter trolling the speaker of the house now that she's. Moved forward with this impeachment inquiry something she has been so reluctant to do Kimberly so it's really. Remarkable to see her taking this step the president I tweeting out a video of Nancy Pelosi ad back during the Clinton impeachment saying. That Republicans are in at that time. We're impeaching not on the basis of fairness but with a vengeance and she said that Republicans were paralyzed. With hatred for President Clinton and that was what was going on they are the president obviously now trying to turn it seeks Lucy's words on. Her on her their head and trying to turn this Ain TU. Pelosi doing the same thing that Republicans were doing to President Clinton out that time. It is going to be. A very. I heated political battle had of course Kimberly absolutely and I wanna go back to Catherine fall there is in our DC bureau because Catherine there's. New tweet from representative Adam Schiff. You assets AM and then I on the House Intelligence Committee am calling up between now heat. I'm was saying that transcript of the call reads like a classic mom shakedown. You can see history. Right there are we to a lawful and Ukraine there's not much reciprocity I have a favor to ask investigate my opponent my people. Will be in touch no mention that Adam Schiff yesterday was. I'm in a meeting with speaker Pelosi when she was meeting with the chairs and these committees that are investigating the president before. I'm making her announcement so Adam Schiff and hit by current chairman handler were in that meeting in just a kind of come back down we were talking about the celeb attack how this well. A play out the speaker has. I'm told these six chairs to continue our investigative work and you turn over their evidence at least from what my sources are telling me to the House Judiciary Committee which would then. I refer articles impeach and impeachment to the fall house after they've gathered. Are not evidence and I was just speaking with the sources second ago. Who said that house judiciary Democrats are going to me. This evening it's it's a previously scheduled meeting but and then meaning there will be some talk about the way forward here. Yeah and so John when DeVon was a DeVon was in New York yesterday and one of the things he brought up that I thought was really interesting. Is that. This incident is digested will because it's just one phone call as opposed to the Muller report that was like 22 months of lots of layers that people may be. Weren't able to to break down in their heads but just to keep everyone on the same page of you can just give us a time line. How this all went down from the start of the complain all the way to this inquiry. I'm sorry handled it PT ST there and you said knowledge isn't. A few months ago but anyway moving on to this yeah I do think this is a little more digest all but it's still going on so let's go back to June this is when the Department of Defense. First announced 250 million dollars in aid for Ukraine. And then we learned in the middle of July and we actually just learned this Kim in the last couple of days that present from instructed White House acting chief of staff. Make mull Laney to put a hold on that money soon June 18 the money is put aside ready to go trump middle of July says hold tight don't do it and has molding he step in. Then in the end of the month on the 25. The president has that call which we've now obtained the transcript up wit the new president of Ukraine is a Lynn ski and on that phone call us we've now learned from the transcript. They are obviously discussing. An investigation into former vice president Joseph by so let's fast forward here the next month rolls along. Into August and that's when the whistle blower who is not been identified yet. But that individual files their complaint with the intelligence community. And the inspector general at the end of August the inspector general's team passes the complaint the new Director of National Intelligence. And then in September candidate that is when the deadline passes for that the united to alert congress about this whistle blower report and of course we learn about it in the coming weeks first reported. By the Washington Post. But I do think here this is where we're gonna have to figure out what happened in the course of the IG getting involved because after that deadline passes inspector general as expressing concern to house intelligence chairman Adam Schiff who obviously Katherine. Just heard from an M one day late error on September 10 can ship actually pans a formal request for the full whistle blower complaint. And the next image from the administration agrees to release previously frozen aid money to Ukraine but. It's from September 10 to where we are now that things is sort of gotten mocked up because remember we learned about this first at the end of last week. We were not hearing. Anything from the White House or allies close the president we are hearing they were looking into the matter now we started to see the dam break into them doing something so first things first. Was the transcript we now have that. Now the things we have to wait for is the complaint we are told by our sources at the White House is not standing in the way they are working ID classification process. To turn that over to congress we expect. As soon as the end of this week they'll last piece of that puzzle is what happens to the whistle blower does the whistle blower. Go and appear before members of congress to meet with congressional investigators we are told Katherine not by our sources at the White House will not stand in the way of that matter and they will allow the whistle blower to go up to Capitol Hill. And John I think it's important to hit on as you hound that. We have the transcript to have a complaint paper will be out there we have the acting to unite before. The committee the house Intel committee. But tomorrow but. This isn't done now at all think from the from the Capitol Hill some but not just doesn't released impeachment but the investigative angle yes you're gonna see more subpoenas as well I'm for Rudy Giuliani in fourth. The State Department roads but the other. I think I think is really important here Candace for our viewers look at that time and we just ran right because. The idea of mold rainy stopping the aid we actually heard of that over the last couple days but that was not part of the initial reporting. There's a lot more work to be done here I didn't think sort of life. He's gonna come from this transcript is what happened after this phone call did the president pick up the phone and maybe have a conversation with Rudy Giuliani did attorney general William Barr had many conversations directly with Ukraine like president trump is encouraging presidential and -- to do here. There's a lot of things we need to follow up on a lot of threats will be pieced together and frankly a lot of holes in this time lines. There were gonna have to figure out and turn. Yes and congress is going to be very busy one at paying job so we can be. Absolutely if we're definitely will be. Johnson did seeing Katherine baldor is an IDC bureau thank you so Luntz thanks them yes it is seeing guys though jordin I wanna come back to you before we wrap this up. President child called it the perfect call. He called it the perfect call and here we are in gag Kimberly its heart to see who's gonna if I swallow the president's been on this wind. Because we have now seen that memorandum and it chose a president directly asking for a favor at the Kimberly. As we move forward you know impeachment is at its heart a political fight. I so not only in the sense that. Congress is making this political calculation of whether or not day's high crimes and misdemeanors if they hate that far by their own political definition if that's. Great enough to move forward with it moving forward with articles of impeachment but also out there in the bigger sense we are entering. I campaigned here is so this is going to be the dominate issue on the campaign trail we've been talking a lot about where is the American public honestly see. Democrats in congress kind of meeting the wait for their constituents with moving. I had for this but Kimberly is this news apps the campaign trail we're going to actually see how voters are responding to this whether it actually backfires on Democrats or whether it helps any anti Pelosi has been so cautious. Intel now because she knows that impeachment is a double edged sword it can both help. Or hurt her caucus and we're gonna find out. We will find out Jordan felt that say good to see you in New York I could instead of these fees are hoping to come back off and.

