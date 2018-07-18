Transcript for White House: Trump didn't say Russia isn't targeting the US

It's a big mess it's part of that from playbook muddy the water. Obfuscate the the truth a little bit get everybody swirling -- Sanders they're calling it mass media hysteria. Over the Russians but but as you say Katherine Republicans are. Very alarmed about this one this is a very different juncture. I'm and some of the preview in previous controversies involving Russia let's bring in Cecilia Vega who is the woman at the center. Of the news today driving in the history Hillary Cecilia. You hear you are there. Give us your take what the president was actually saying to you and how significant it was just a few hours ago. Lol it's certainly significant. But you know I think it's very easy for all of us to get into the role of truck whisper presidential mind reader can't do that as much as I might like to try to interpret. What does he mean when I think he may have sat to me it was very clear he was answering my question he looked right at me. Question was that I asked him in that this rate today spree here in the cabinet room it was. Quiet he heard it I asked point blank do you believe that Russia is still interview inner interfering. And targeting the united its opening at. Beat up so I can remember exactly what I Athens. The magic of television. And he said well and that in any state you know and and and that Wrangler tried usher us out of the room and I went back as it can't wait. Really need to clarify every occasion where ads for his standing answer. And again said well thank you very much you heard president here's here's entity trying to walk that back dates human attempt and walked back. Where they say now that he was saying that he no longer wanted to answer questions. From reporters but yet then right after he said no to be went on and answered another question from my colleague at the Associated Press. So I don't think that this was about not wanting to answer questions. That's a conversation batting behind closed doors secretary Press Secretary Eric Anders says that can't be answered she stick it. Of course the Director of National Intelligence was an ambiguous just two days ago and it took the extraordinary step of putting out a statement in response to the president's own mass let's put that on the screen we do have it. Among other things Dan Coats the president's hand picked. Director of National Intelligence did cite in ongoing. Effort to disrupt the American democratic system that is by the Russians. And Cecilia that was what you were referring to today pretty clear cut. Before we let you go you from left the briefing we tried unpacked as they've given multiple answers. Where do you think they stand right now do you think this White House is in fact. Believing and mobilized to confront a threat that their own Director of National Intelligence seizes on going. I I think it's just a more heads scratching. It's probably happening behind the scenes here for the people have ended. Deliver the message perhaps for the president himself and certainly for those of us thank covering. You're via helicopters landing here at this point but you know. As this briefing was ending I I ask their Sanders in there today I'll think that you know that it. Is this a conflict who's right here the Director of National Intelligence says specifically this bread is still ongoing. But yet in this freaking serious and even seemed set to some way a little bit on that one when she said there is no election right now also she didn't believe. That that the quiet that the question of targeting was still happening that was their first incident she simple background it's an absolute. Please we do believe our intelligence agencies and and do believe that the threat is still ongoing so. You know I think that there is an issue and messaging here I think they've got to get the line this story and the response street they don't yet have it downward. For now they're very comfortable the president is very comfortable blaming the Obama administration. Were falling over his own messaging here but as we heard from members of congress even Republicans in his own party. That is not cutting it right now and certainly he's not going to be able to get away.

