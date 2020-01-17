White House violated law putting Ukraine aid on hold: Watchdog

More
A report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office said a hold placed on $214 million in aid to Ukraine by President Donald Trump was illegal.
1:22 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House violated law putting Ukraine aid on hold: Watchdog

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"A report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office said a hold placed on $214 million in aid to Ukraine by President Donald Trump was illegal.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68341874","title":"White House violated law putting Ukraine aid on hold: Watchdog","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-violated-law-putting-ukraine-aid-hold-68341874"}