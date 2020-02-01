Transcript for Who’s left in the 2020 presidential race

Within months ago until the Iowa caucus democratic presidential field shrunk again. Given the circumstances of this campaign season. I've determined that it's simply isn't art. And a video release of former Obama housing secretary Leon Castro dropping out that funny race Castro failing to garner enough support in the polls. Or reason enough money to make recent democratic debates one of those you're the top of the polls is senator Bernie Sanders. His campaign announced a massive 34 point five million dollars under its all. One of the biggest quarterly campaign announced by any presidential campaign bill. Our jaw up to get is to create an economy that works full old. Other frontrunners also putting out their fundraising totals people who judge whose tenure as mayor of South Bend, Indiana and yesterday. Raise 24 point seven million dollars former vice president Joseph Biden. The best quarter to date bring an end 22 point seven and and senator Elizabeth Warren announced last week that she'd raise at least seventeen. Towards her twenty million dollar goal for the last quarter know how. How to make government work for the people. Warren campaign today New Hampshire but other Democrats descending on Iowa. We have to put a candidate at the top of the ticket with a proven record of bringing people with her. Senator Klobuchar is one of five candidates with one eye on the campaigned for Al. And another on Washington. The timing of the Senate's impeachment trial expected to force them back to Capitol Hill. Serve as jurors as well as bite and you could be called as a witness president drowned gets his way it's about the American people. What they wanted to present thirteen remaining fourteen Democrat running for president. Filed with the Nevada Democratic Party that State's February caucus. Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg built a file by the January 1 deadline his campaign putting all their hopes on Super Tuesday. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

