William Barr confirmed by Senate to become attorney general

It will be Barr's second stint as the nation's top law enforcement official.
0:17 | 02/14/19

Transcript for William Barr confirmed by Senate to become attorney general
Are there any senators in the chamber wishing to vote or change their vote. If not the a's are 54. The knees or 45. Nomination is confirmed. I ask unanimous consent from. The motion to reconsider be considered my.

