William Barr's attorney general nomination advances on party-line vote

More
The nomination now moves to a vote in the full Senate.
0:15 | 02/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for William Barr's attorney general nomination advances on party-line vote
Mrs. Hammond investors need send me. The nomination viewed favorably reported to the floor of the senate judiciary committees voted to move forward the nomination of bill Barr to be the next US attorney general. It now goes to the full senate for a vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60923280,"title":"William Barr's attorney general nomination advances on party-line vote ","duration":"0:15","description":"The nomination now moves to a vote in the full Senate. ","url":"/Politics/video/william-barrs-attorney-general-nomination-advances-party-line-60923280","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.