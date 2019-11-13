Transcript for William Taylor delivers opening statement

I'm appearing today at the committee's request. To provide my perspective on the events that are the subject of the committee's inquiry. I want to emphasize at the outset there while I am aware that the committee has requested my testimony as part of impeachment proceedings. I am not here to take one side or the other or to advocate for any particular outcome of these proceedings. My sole purpose is to provide facts as I know them. About the incidents in question as well as my views about the strategic importance of Ukraine to the United States. Our way of background it has been a privilege for me to serve our country and the American people for more than fifty years. Starting as a cadet at West Point as you mentioned mister aren't. That is an infantry officer for six years including with modern first airborne division in Vietnam. That the Department of Energy then as a member of a senate staff then that NATO then with the State Department here and abroad. In Afghanistan Iraq Jerusalem. And Ukraine. I retired from the State Department 2009 to join the United States Institute of Peace. I'm neither a career member of the foreign service nor of the civil service. I'm nonpartisan and have been appointed to my positions by every president from President Reagan to president trump. Let me summarize my main points. First. Ukraine is of strategic partner of the United States important for the security of our country. As well as Europe. Ukraine is on the front line in the conflict with the newly aggressive Russia. Second even as we sit here today. The Russians are attacking Ukrainian soldiers. In their own country. And have been for the last four yours. I saw this on the front line last week. The day I was that are a Ukrainian soldier was killed and four were wounded. Third the security assistance we provide. Is crucial to Ukraine's defense. And to the protection of the soldiers I met. On the front line last week. It demonstrates to ukrainians and Russians. That we are Ukraine's reliable strategic partner. It is clearly in our national interest to deter further Russian aggression. And finally there's the committee is aware. I wrote that with holdings security assistance in exchange for help with a domestic political campaign in the United States. Would be crazy. I believe that then and I believe it now let me tell you one. On May 28 of this year I met with secretary of state Mike Pompeo who asked me to rejoin the State Department. And returned to cave to lead our embassy in Ukraine. It was and is a critical time for US Ukraine relations. I had served as ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009. Having been nominated by George W. Bush and in the intervening ten years had stayed engaged with Ukraine. Across the responsibilities I have pad and public service Ukraine is the heartland. And so secretary Pompeo to offer to return as chief of mission was compelling. Since I left Ukraine in 2009 and the country had continued to turn toward the west. But in 2013. Letter recruits and was so threatened by the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union. They tried to bribe the Ukrainian president. This triggered mass protest in the winner of Torre thirteen that drove the prep that president to flee to Russia. And 24 and February Torre fourteen but not before his forces killed a 100 Ukrainian protesters. In central Q. Days later mr. burden invaded Crimea. Holding a sham referendum at the point of Russian army rifles. The Russians absurdly claimed that 97%. Voted to join Russia. In early April prudent sent his army and security forces into southeastern Ukraine to generate illegal armed formations and puppet governments and what we know is don't boss. To see this on the map. And the right hand portion in the eastern portion of the country. 141000 ukrainians have died in the war and Don bust and more die each week. In July Tony fourteen v.s Russian led forces in don't bust shot down a civilian airliner en route from Amsterdam to Malaysia. Killing all 298. People on board. We Europeans. And most of the west impose economic sanctions and kick the Russians out of the G-8. Beginning in Torre fourteen Wii and NATO. Began to provide military assistance to Ukraine's armed forces in the former training advice. Military equipment and weapons. It is this security assistance that is at the heart of the controversy that we are discussing today. The pro Russian president who was run out of cute and 44 team had let the Russian armed forces deteriorate to the point of ruin. In response to the Russian invasion the new Ukrainian authorities with an amazing outpouring of support from regular Ukrainian people rebuilt the army. Nearly from scratch spending more than 5% of Ukrainian GDP on defense since the war started. The whole Ukrainian nation fiercely responded to the Russian attack. The nation united like never before. A rag tag army develop into a strong fighting force and the United States played a vital role. Just one of fourteen. You in congress are provided over one point six billion dollars in military assistance to Ukraine. The security systems provides small unit training at an army base there will be. In the western of the country. It provides ambulances night vision devices communications equipment counter battery radar navy ships and finally weapons. The security systems demonstrates our commitment to resist aggression and defend freedom. During the 2014 to twice sixteen period I was serving outside of government. And join two other former investors to Ukraine and urging the Obama administration officials at the State Department. Defense Department and other agencies to provide lethal offensive weapons to Ukraine in order to deter further Russian aggression. I also supported much stronger sanctions on Russia. I was pleased when the trump administration provided javelin antitank missiles. And it acted stronger sanctions. All to say. I cared about Ukraine's future and the important US interest there. So when secretary Pompeo asked me to go back to keep I want to say yes but it was not an easy decision. The former ambassador much Ivanovic. Has been treated portly. Caught in a web of political master nations both in cute and in Washington. I fear that those problems were still present. Consulted both my wife and a respected former senior Republican official. Who has been a mentor. I will tell you that my wife in no uncertain terms strongly opposes it. The mend her council if your country ask you to do something you do it if you can be effective. I can be effective only if the US policy a strong support for Ukraine strong diplomatic support along with robust security. Economic and technical assistance or to continue. And if I had the backing of the secretary of state to implement that policy. And I worried about what I've heard concerning the role of Rudy Giuliani. We've made several controversial statements about Ukraine. And US policy toward the country. So during my meeting with secretary Pompeo on May 28. Amid clear to him and the others present president that if the US policy toward Ukraine changed. He would not want me posted. There are and I could not stay. He assured me that the policy of strong support for Ukraine would continue. And that he would support me in defending the policy. Without understanding I agree to go back to Q. Because I was appointed by the secretary but not reconfirmed by the senate my official position was short and affair audience room. In effect I was the acting ambassador to Ukraine. A return to cave on June 17 carrying the original copy of a letter president trump signed the day after I met with the secretary. In that letter president trump congratulated presents Lansky. On his election Vick victory and invited him to a meeting in the Oval Office. Once I arrived in K if I discovered a weird combination of encouraging it's confusing. And ultimately alarming circumstances. First the encouraging presents a list he was re forming Ukraine in a hurry. He appointed reformist ministers in support of long stalled anti corruption legislation. He took quick executive action including opening Ukraine's high anti corruption court. With the new parliamentary majority stemming from snap elections presidential Lynn ski change the Ukrainian constitution. To remove absolute immunity from Rada deputies the source of raw corruption for two decades. The excitement in Steve was palpable. This time could be different a new Ukraine finally breaking from its corrupt. Post Soviet past. And yet I found a confusing and on usual arrangement for making US policy toward Ukraine. There appeared to be two channels of US policy making and implementation. One regular and one highly irregular. As the acting ambassador I authority over the regular formal diplomatic processes. Including the bulk of the US effort to support Ukraine against Russian invasion. To help it defeat corruption. Our colleague deputies us secretary of state George Kent. And our colleagues at the National Security Council were my main points of contact in Washington in this regular channel. This channel is formerly responsible for formulating and overseeing the implementation of US foreign policy with a Specter Ukraine. A policy that has consistently enjoyed strong bipartisan support. Both in congress and an all administrations since Ukraine's independence from Russia in 1991. At the same time however I'm cure encountered an irregular informal channel of US policy making with respect to Ukraine. Unaccountable to congress. A channel that included then special envoy Kurt Volcker US ambassador to the European Union Gordon solved when secretary of energy Rick Perry. White House chief of staff Mick Maldini and as I subsequently learned mr. Giuliani. I was clearly in the regular channel. But I was also in the irregular one to the extent that investors poker and Solomon included me in certain conversations. Although this a regular channel was well connected in Washington. It operated mostly outside the official State Department channels. Your regular channel began. When ambassador Paul for. Bass or some un secretary Perry and senator Ron Johnson. Brief president trump on May 23. Upon their return from presence of on skis inauguration. The delegation was as enthusiastic. As I would soon become about the new Ukrainian president and urge president trump. To meet with them early a wrong. To cement the US Ukraine relationship. But from what I understood from the participants president trump did not share their enthusiasm for a meeting with presents a Lipsky. When I arrived in Q the actions of both the regular and the air regular channels of foreign policy appeared to serve the same goal. A strong US Ukraine partnership. But it became to me. It became clear to me by August that the channels have diverged in their objectives as this occurred I became increasingly concerned. In late June both channels we're trying to facilitate a business. By presidential and ski to the White House for meeting with president from which president trump had promised in his congratulatory letter of may 29. Ukrainians were clearly eager for the meeting to happen. But during my subsequent cut communications with investors Volcker and solve them they relate to me that the president wanted to hear from Loveland ski. Before scheduling the meeting in the Oval Office. It was not clear to be what this meant. When June 27 investors Solomon told me during a phone conversation the president's Lansky needed to make clear to president trump. That he presence of Lynn ski was not standing in the way of investigations. A sense something odd. When investors Shumlin told me you on June 28 that he did not wish to include most of the regular interagency participants in a call planned with presidential and ski later that day. Vests or solemn best revoke her secretary secretary Perry and I we're on this call dialing in from different locations. However investors some and said he wanted to make sure no one was transcribing or monitoring. As they added presence alone skewed to the call. Also before presence lets you join the call investor Volcker separately told the US participants that he investor roper planned to be explicit. With presidential miscue in a one on one meeting in Toronto. On July 2. In that meeting investor Volcker Plan to make clear what presence of Lansky should do to get the White House meeting. I did not understand what this meant but investor brokers said he would relayed that president trump 12 see rule of law. Transparency but also specifically cooperation. On investigations to get to the bottom of things. Once presidential lets you join the call the conversation was focused on energy policy in the war in don't boss. Presidential askew also said he looked forward to the White House visit president trump had offered in his may 29 letter. By mid July was becoming clear to me that the meeting presidential ask you wanted to. Was conditioned. On the investigations of a response analysts Ukrainian interference in the 20s16 US elections. It was also clear that this condition was driven. By the regular policy channel I had come to understand was guided by mr. Giuliani. In a regular NFC's secure video conference call on July 18 I heard a staff person from the Office of Management and Budget say that there was a whole. On security assistance to Ukraine. But could not say why. Toward the end of an otherwise normal meeting of voice on the call the person was off screen. Said that she was from OMB and her boss and instructor her not to approve any additional spending on security systems for Ukraine until further notice. I act and others sat in astonishment. Ukrainians or fighting Russians. And counted on not only the training and weapons but also the assurance. Of US support. All that the OMB staff person said was that the directive had come from the president. To the chief of staff. To OMB. In an instant I realize that one of the key pillars of our strong support for Ukraine was threatened. They're regular policy channel was running contrary to the goals of longstanding US policy. There followed a series of at a C led interagency meeting starting at the staff level and quickly reach reaching the level of cabinet secretaries. At every meeting the unanimous conclusion was that the security system should be resumed the hold lifted. At one point the Defense Department was asked to perform an analysis of effectiveness of this systems. Within a day the Defense Department came back with a determination that the assistance was effective and should be resumed. My understanding was that the secretaries of defense and state the CIA director and the national security advisor sought. The joint meeting with the president to convince him to release the hold. But such a meeting was hard to schedule and the hold lasted well into September. When July 9 in a phone call with Vince senior director for European and Russian affairs Fiona hill. And director of European affairs lieutenant colonel Alex didn't in the Tennessee. They tried too are sure agree that there were not aware of any official change in US policy toward Ukraine. OMB's announcement notwithstanding. They did confirm that the hold on security systems for Ukraine came from chief of staff met molding me who maintained a skeptical view of Ukraine. In the same July 19 phone call they gave me an account of a July 10 meeting with Ukrainian American officials at the White House. The told me that part way through the meeting investors some of them had connected investigations. With an Oval Office meeting for presidential and ski. Which so irritated then national security advisor John Bolton. That he abruptly ended the meeting telling doctor hill and lieutenant colonel Benton and that they should have nothing to do with domestic politics. He also directed doctor hill to brief the lawyers. Doctor hill said that ambassador Bolton referred to this DOZ this is a drug deal. After the July 10 beating. Investor Bolton opposed to call between presents a Lipsky and president from out of concern that it would be a disaster. Needless to say the Ukraine's in the meetings were computers. Thus are Bolton in the regular Ukraine policy decision making channel wanted to talk about security energy and reform. Does disarmament participate in the irregular channel want to talk about the connection between a White House meeting and Ukrainian investigations. Also during our July 19 called doctor hill informing them that ambassador Volcker had met with mr. Giuliani to discuss Ukraine. This got me by surprise. The next semester Volcker about that meeting but received no response. I began to sense that these two separate decision making channels the regular and irregular were separate and at odds. Later that day I received text messages on a three way what's that text conversation with investors poker and sullen. A record of which was provided by investor vault. As a solemn said that a call between president trump and presence Lonsky would take place soon. Lesser Volcker said that what was most important dispersal is key to say that he will help investigation. And address any specific personnel issues if there are any. On the next day July 20 I had a phone conversation with ambassador solvent while he was on a train from Paris to London. Present ambassador Solomon told B. But he had recommended to present to Lansky that he used the phrase I will leave no stone unturned with regard to investigations. When presence most he spoke with president. Also on July 20. I had a phone conversation with Alexander Dunn and look. Presidents on skis national shoe security advisor who emphasized the presence one ski did not want to be used. As an instrument. In a US reelection campaign. The next day expected both investors Volcker and someone about presents Lewinsky's concern. On July 25 president trump and presidential muskie had the long awaited phone conversation. Even though I was acting ambassador and was scheduled to meet with president's let's get along with investor Volker of the following day I received no readout of the call from the White House. Ukrainian government issued a short cryptic summary. During a previously planned July 26 meeting presence Lewinsky told about us or vulgar and me that he was happy with the call. But did not elaborate. Presidential unscathed then asked about the face to face meeting in the Oval Office as promised in the may 29 letter from president trump. We could give him no firm answer. After our meeting with presidential Lansky ambassador poker and I traveled to the front line in northern dom boss. To receive a briefing from the commander of forces on the line of contact. Arriving for the briefing in the military headquarters the commander thanked us for the security assistance. But I was aware that this assistance was on hold which may be uncomfortable. Bests are Volcker and I could see the armed and hostile rust Russian led forces on the other side of the damaged bridge cross the line of contact. Russian led forces continue to kill ukrainians in the war one or two a week more ukrainians would undoubtedly died without the US assistance. Although I spent the morning of July Tony six with presence Lynn ski and other Ukrainian officials the first summary. The July 25 problems Lewinsky call that I heard from anybody inside the US government was during a phone call ahead with Tim Morrison. Doctor hill's recent replacement at the NSC on July 28. Mr. Morrison told me that the call could have been better. And the president trump had suggested the presence of Lynn ski or his staff meet with mr. Giuliani. And president and an attorney general William Barr. I did not see any if it's readout of the call until that was publicly released on September 25. By August I was becoming more concerned. August 16 I exchanged text messages with a vessel Volcker and which I learned that under your mock assert a senior advisor to presidential and ski. Had asked that the United States submit an official request for an investigation into Burress was alleged violations of Ukrainian law. If that is what the United States' desire. A formal U rest US request to the ukrainians. To conduct an investigation based on violations of their own law struck me as improper. And I recommended to him ambassador Volcker that we stay clear. To find out the legal aspects of the question however I gave in the name of a deputy assistant attorney general. Whom I thought would be the proper point of contact for seeking a US request for a foreign investigation. By mid August because as the security systems had been held for over a month. For no reason that I could discern I was beginning to fear that the longstanding US policy of support. For Ukraine was shifting. A call State Department counselor or Richard Brecher fuel to discuss this on August 41. He said he was not aware of a change in policy but would check on the status of the security assistance. A concerned it deepened the next day on August 22 during a phone conversation with mr. Morris. I asked him if there been a change in policy of strong support for Ukraine to which he responded it remains to BC. He also told me during this call that the president doesn't want to provide any assistance at all. That was extremely good troubling to me as I told secretary Pompeo and day if the pulse is strong support for your brain were to change I would have to resign. Based on my call with mr. Orson I was preparing to do so. Just days later on August 27 ambassador Bolton arrived in Q and met with presence Lewinsky. During their meeting security systems was not discussed. As far as I knew view cranes were not aware of the hole until August 29. I on the other hand was all too aware of and still troubled by the whole. Near the end of ambassador Bolton visit I asked to meet him privately during which I expressed. Tito my serious concern about the withholding of military assistance to Ukraine while the ukrainians were defending their country from Russian aggression. Vasser ballwind recommended that I should the first person cable to secretary Pompeo directly. Relaying my concerns. I wrote and transmitted such a cable on August 29. Describing the folly I saw it in with holding military aid to Ukrainian at a time when hostilities were still active in the east. And when Russia was watching closely to gauge the level of American support for the Ukrainian government. The Russians as I said it by duke deposition would love to see the humiliation of presence of Lewinsky at the hands of the Americans. A told the secretary that I could not and would not defend such a policy. Although I receive no specific response I heard that soon thereafter the secretary carry the cable with him to a meeting at the White House focus on security assistance for Ukraine. The same day that I sent my cable to the secretary mr. your mock contacted me very concerned. Asking about the withheld security assistance. The hold that the White House had placed on assistants had just been made public that day in a political story. At that point I was embarrassed that I could give you no explanation for why it was withheld. It's still not occurred to me that the hold on security assistance could be related to the investigations. That however. Would change. Awesome to have her first just three days after my cable to secretary Pompeo presents a Lansky met vice president pence. At a bilateral meeting in Warsaw. President trump had planned to troubles the Warsaw but at the last minute had canceled because of hurricane D'auria. Just hours before the pencil is commuting I contacted mr. Don you know. To let him know that the delay of US assistance. Was an all or nothing proposition in the sense that if the White House did not lift the hold prior to the end of the fiscal year September 30. The funds would expire and Ukraine would receive nothing. I was hopeful that at the bilateral meeting or shortly thereafter the White House would lift the hold but this was not to be. On the evening of September 1 I received a readout of a pencil is commuting over the phone. For mr. Morrison during which she told me even presents a list he had opened the meeting by immediately asking vice president about the security cooperation. The vice president did not respond substantively but said that he would talk to president from that night. The vice president did say the president from one of the Europeans to do more to support Ukraine. And that he wanted to Ukraine's to do more to fight corruption. During the same phone followed mr. Morse and he described the conversation ambassador Shumlin had with mr. your mark in Warsaw. Investor Solomon told mr. your remark that the security assistance money would not come until presidential and ski committed. To pursue them for Richmond investigation. I was alarmed by what mr. Morrison told me about the solemn and your mock conversation. I understand that mr. Morrison testified that it is just doesn't deposition that investors Solomon propose that might be sufficient. For the Ukrainian prosecutor general to commit to pursue the investigations as opposed to presidential Lansky. But this was the first time. That I had heard that the security assistance not just the White House beating was conditioned upon the investigations. Very concerned on that same day September 1 assent ambassador Solomon a text message asking if we are now saying that the security assistance and a White House meeting are conditioned on investigations. Investor solemn responded asking me to call him which I did. During that phone call investor Solomon told me that president trump had told Helm. That he wants presents a Lynn ski to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burris mop. An alleged Ukrainian interference in the 26 team election. Thus disarm and also told me that he now recognized. That he had made a mistake. By earlier telling Ukrainian officials that only a White House meeting with presence Lynn ski was dependent on a public announcement of investigations. In fact that investor someone said everything. Was dependent on such an announcement including security systems. He said the president from wanted to presence of whiskey and a public box. By making a public statement about ordering such investigations. The same from September 1 call a told investors solemn the president from should have more respect. For another head of state. And that what he described was not in the interest of either president trump or presence alone ski. At that point I asked ambassador summoned to push back on president trumps demand. Vessel Shumlin pledged to try. I suggested the possibility that Ukrainian. Prosecutor general rather than presence whiskey would make a statement about the investigations. Potentially in coordination with attorney general bars probe into the investigation of interference in the Torre sixteen elections. The next day September 2 mr. Morrison called to inform me that mr. Don and Oca had asked him to come to his hotel in Warsaw. Mr. dun and look express presents a lynch skis concern about the possible loss of US support for Ukraine. In particular. Mr. Morse and relate to me that the inability of any US officials to respond to the ukrainians explicit questions about security assistance was troubling them. I was experiencing the same tension in my dealings with Ukraine's including. A meeting I'd had with the defense minister that day. On September 5. By company senators Johnston and Murphy during their visit Turkey. When we met with presents a Lansky his first question to the senators was about the withheld security assistance. My recollection of the meeting is that both senators as stressed. That bipartisan support for Ukraine. In Washington. Was Ukraine's most important strategic asset. And that presents Lewinsky should not jeopardize that bipartisan support by getting drawn in to US domestic politics. I had been making and continue to make this point to all of my official Ukrainian contacts. But the odd push to make presidents are Lynn ski publicly commit to investigations of charisma. An alleged interference in the Torre sixteen election showed how the official foreign policy of the United States was undercut. By the irregular efforts led by mr. Giuliani. Two days later September 7 I had a conversation mr. Morrison. In which he described a phone conversation earlier that day between investor Solomon and president trump. Mr. Morrison said that he had a sinking feeling after learning about this conversation from ambassador sought. According to mr. Morrison president trump told investors Solomon he was not asking for a quid pro quo. The president trump did insist that presents a Lansky go to a microphone. And say he is opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference. And that presents a Lansky should want to do this himself. Mr. Morrison said that he told ambassador Bolton and the NSA lawyers of this phone call between president trump an investor solved. The following day on September 8. Best of Solomon and I spoke on the phone. He confirmed that he had talked to president trump preside suggested a week earlier but that president trump was adamant. The presence of Lansky himself had to clear things up and do it in public. President trump said it was not a quid pro quo. I believe this was the same conversation between investors Solomon and president from the mr. Morse and a destruct me on September 7. Investors song and also said that he would talk to presents a Lynn ski and mr. your mock. And it told them that although this was not a quid pro quo if presents a Lynn ski did not clear things up in public. We would be at a stalemate. I understood a stalemate to mean that Ukraine would not receive the much needed military assistance. Investor Solomon said that this conversation concluded with presents a Lansky agreeing to make a public statement in an interview on CNN. Shortly after that call with investors saw when I expressed my strong reservations and a text message you're about social and stating that my nightmare is the day the ukrainians and give the interview and don't get the security assistance. The Russians love it and I quit. And I'm service. The next day September 9 I said investors some invoke or that the message to the ukrainians and the Russians who we stand with the decision on security assistance is key. With the hold we have already shaken their faith in us. I also said I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with the political. Professor saw or responded about five hours later that I was incorrect about president Trump's intentions the president has been crystal clear no quid pro close of any kind. During our meeting during our call on September 8 investor someone tried to explain to me the president trump as a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something the businessman asked that person to pay up before signing the check. A circle or use the same language several days later while we were together at the Yalta European strategy conference. Argued through to both. That the explanation made no sense. Ukrainians did not old president trump anything. And holding up security assistance for domestic political gain was crazy as I said in my text message to investors Solomon and poker on September 9. Finally. On September 11 I learned that the holder to lifted and security systems would be provided. I was not told the reason why the hold had been left. The next day I personally conveyed the news of presents a Lansky and the Ukrainian foreign minister. And I again reminded mr. you're mock of the high strategic value. A bipartisan support for Ukraine and the importance of not getting involved and other countries elections. My fear the time with a sense investors Shumlin had told me presidential muskie had already agreed to do a CNN interview. Presidential muskie would make a statement regarding investigations that would've played into domestic US politics. A sought to confirm through mr. Don and look the presence of Lynn ski was not plan to give such an interview to the media. While mr. dun and look initially confirmed that on September 12 a noticed. During a meeting on the morning of September 13. President muskies office the mr. your mark looked uncomfortable in response to the question. Again I ask mr. Dunn who look to confirm that there would be no CNN interview which he did. On September 25 at the UN general assembly session in New York City president from met presidential and ski face to face. He also released the transcript of the July 25 call. Because states gave ukrainians virtually no notice of the release and they were livid. Although this was the first time I'd seen the details of president trumps July 25 call with presents a Lynn ski. In which he mentioned Vice President Biden. I've come to understand well before then. That investigations was a term investors Volcker and some of them used to mean matters related to the 2016 elections. And two and two investigations over us much. And the vikings. Last Friday. A member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While messer Balkan and poker and I visited the front. Member of my staff accompanied ambassador someone. Investor Solomon met with mr. your rock. Following that meeting in the presence of my staff at a restaurant. Vests or someone called president trump and told him of his meetings and chief. The member of my staff could hear president trump on the phone asking ambassador Solomon about the investigations. Mr. Solomon told president trump didn't ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with president trump the member of my staff asked investor Solomon what president trump thought about Ukraine. Mr. Solomon responded that president front cares more about the investigations of Biden which Giuliani was pressing for. At the time I gave my deposition on October twice second. I was not aware of this information. I'm including it here for completeness. As the committee knows I reported this information through counsel to the state department's legal advisor. As well as to counsel for both a majority of the minority of this committee. Is my understanding that the committee is following up on this matter. There's chairman. I recognized that this is rather lengthy recitation. Of the events of the past few months told from my vantage point computers. But I always reply also recognize the importance of the matters your committee is investigating. And I hope that this chronology it will provide some framework for your questions. As I mentioned in my October 22 deposition. Information and quotes in my testimony are based on my best Brecht. Recollection as well as a review of my personal notes. Let me return to the points I made at the outset. Ukraine is important to the security of the United States. The largest country in Europe by land mass Ukraine is a young democracy. Struggling to join Europe and allied itself with the United States. It has been violently attacked by Russia which continues its armed aggression against Ukraine to this date. If we believe in the prince Sobel of the sovereignty of nations. A which our security. And the security of our friends and allies depends if we ever leave that nation's get to decide on their own economic political and security alliances. We must support Ukraine in its fight against its bullying neighbor. Russian aggression cannot stand. Republican and democratic administrations over three decades have been generous with assistance funding both civilian and military and political support. With overwhelming. Bipartisan majorities. Congress has imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. For invading and occupying Ukraine. Mr. chairman there are 20 Ukraine's stories today. The first is the 1 we're discussing this morning that you've been hearing about for the past two weeks. It's a rancorous story about whistle blowers. Mr. Giuliani side channels quid pro quo is corruption and interference in elections. In this story Ukraine is merely an object. But there's another story. Positive bipartisan one in the second story Ukraine is the subject. This one is about young people in a young nation struggling to break free of its past. Hopeful that their new government will finally usher in a new Ukraine. Proud of its independence from Russia. Eager to join western institutions. And enjoy a more secure and prosperous life. This story describes a nation developing an inclusive democratic nationalism not unlike what we in America. In our best moments feel about our diverse country. Less concerned about what language we speak. What religion if any we practice where our parents and grandparents came from more concerned about building a new country. And I'm now looking forward to your questions.

