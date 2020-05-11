Transcript for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul gives updates on the 2020 election

Wisconsin ABC news is characterizing Joseph Biden as the apparent winner. It's a traditionally blue state but it went to president trump into when he sixteen and it was crucial to his win there. And this is a key state with ten Electoral College votes up for grabs. And by his apparent win there would help them rebuild that so called blue wall in the upper mid west of the country but the trump campaign has already said. It will call for a statewide recount because the results there. Are so close I want to bring in Wisconsin attorney general Josh call from the latest from his state thanks for being on this morning I know it's a busy day we appreciate you. Breaking this down for us to start up are you prepared. For a recount and how do you expect this play out. We're prepared we had to statewide recounts the last ten years must move including following will be. 2016 presidential election if a candidate is within point 25 percentage points the streets. Used for the recount under to within one percentage point. The candidate condemns. Request a recount and euphoric now a category that the truck came in with volunteer but it's important to note that the margin here. Is more than 20000 votes and what we've seen in prior re ounces shifts hundreds of votes not anything like trying thousands of while trump campaign has the should and are seeking re here also there are confident. We had eight you were reliable result and that the result change all luxury homes. Now Wisconsin cannot count early or absentee ballots until Election Day you have said before. That they should be able to be counted earlier how do you think that that would. Improve the process and could that open up any more possibilities. For something untoward to happen. Don't think it would open up opportunities for anything bad that credit happens the most seats right now. And Wisconsin as well as Michigan's gasoline here Republicans in our legislatures. Blocked. Legislation network but allow those routes. Euro. One of the reasons that we've seen the process ring and leaning. And and you know Wisconsin meat we waited till the next 88 results. The reason for that is because those early now couldn't be honored before Election Day by granting them counselor we could all happen. Results are what are the way courts along lower east its current. Now president trump has raised a lot of questions about fraud in this election have you seen anything in Wisconsin. That might be concerning in any way or do you think could be misinterpreted. As something to be concerned about. No claims of fraud are totally make believe we have had. It looks sure elections in Wisconsin in his we do cross country and our system has repeatedly been tested. I know what is 300 glassy every ounce. After elections. And we have a lot of close elections are our elections are curiously monitored. And that should assure over and over again is that. The results that we get our results reflect a blue voters all right Wisconsin attorney general Josh holly appreciate your time this morning thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.