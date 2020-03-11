Wisconsin COVID-19 emergency

More
The key battleground state is fighting a surge in virus cases a day before the election.
3:17 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wisconsin COVID-19 emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:17","description":"The key battleground state is fighting a surge in virus cases a day before the election. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73981350","title":"Wisconsin COVID-19 emergency","url":"/Politics/video/wisconsin-covid-19-emergency-73981350"}