Transcript for ‘Another witch hunt’: Trump

Everybody I just watch. A little bit of this on television. It's a disgrace to our country. It's another way John here we go again. And it's out of here and his crew make it up star is that city like I is. What having a lot of parliament just really did it is great it's a terrible thing for our country. They can't do any work their pros and the Democrats there goes the elected to acknowledge that's why they're doing it. And it should never be allowed what's happened that this president. Despite that I think I've done just about more. That any president that is birds and one half years in office if you look I think you'll Hebert view. Think compete with I think we've done rob military for the economy. We have the best pick. And I have to put up with Adam Schiff ornate part of it absolutely. Perfect phone call that the new president that you right now as they perfect golf. But Adams yep doesn't talk about Joseph Biden. And has done walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine. And then million dollars from China. Walking away in a quick meeting walking away with million dollars. He doesn't talk about Joseph Biden firing a prosecutor. Out of that prosecutors not he's not getting get the money. From the united states of a Mac that they don't talk about that. Mike always perfect. The president yesterday in the brain that there was now pressure put on him whatsoever none whatsoever. He said it about it live for the press. What these guys are doing Democrats are doing business factory isn't it space and it should be it's a way of stopping it. Maybe lately the courts. But that it tie up our country we can't talk about god regulate and weekend jobs about. Any day because frankly this out. Nothing gets done except when I do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.