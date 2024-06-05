Witness testimony sheds light on the dark depths of Hunter Biden's addiction

Women from Hunter Biden's past testified about their experiences with him and his drug addiction. ABC News Live's Terry Moran has the latest details from the trial.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live