Transcript for Woman released from life sentence joins Trump at State of the Union

In the last congress. Both parties came together to pass unprecedented. Legislation. To confront. The Pope really crisis. A sweeping. New farm bill. Historic. VA reforms. And after four decades. Of rejection we passed. VA accountability. So that we can finally terminate those who mistreat. Our wonderful. Veterans. And just weeks ago. Both parties united. For groundbreaking. Criminal. Justice. Reform they said it couldn't be done. Last year. I heard through friends. The story of Alice Johnson. I was deeply moved. In 1990s said. Alice was sentence. To life in prison. As a first time nonviolent. Drug offender. Over the next. 22 years. She became. A prison minister. Inspiring others to choose a better path. She had a big impact. On that prison population. And far beyond. Alice's story underscores. The disparities and unfairness. That can exist. Indeed criminal sentencing. And the need to remedy this total injustice. She served almost. That 22 years. And had expected to be in prison. For the remainder of her life. In June. I commuted. Alice's cents. Or ice. Alice's beautiful family. Reader at the bruising gates hugging and kissing and crying and laughing. I knew. I did something right. Alice. Is with us tonight. And she is a terrific. Woman. Terrific Alice place. Alice thank you for. Reminding us that we always have the power. To shape. Our own. Destiny thank you very much analysts thank you. Inspired by stories like Alice's. My administration worked closely. With members of both parties to sign the first step act into law. This legislation reformed sentencing laws. That have wrongly and disproportionately. Harmed the African American community. The first step act gives nonviolent offenders the chance to reenter society as productive. Law abiding citizens. Now states across the country. Are following our lead. America is a nation. That believes in redemption.

