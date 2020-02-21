Transcript for 3 women involved in non-disclosure agreements can ask to be released: Bloomberg

What could be a significant development for Mike Bloomberg's campaign he has decided to release nondisclosure agreements involving three different women who made allegations that he used sexist. Or misogynist Dick language while they were employed by his company. In Wednesday night's debate Elizabeth Warren Rick Bloomberg for those agreements all this as we prepare for tomorrow's vote in Nevada.

