Who won the 1st presidential debate?

More
ABC News' political team discusses on how Joe Biden and President Donald Trump did during their first debate, and who came out on top.
12:08 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who won the 1st presidential debate?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:08","description":"ABC News' political team discusses on how Joe Biden and President Donald Trump did during their first debate, and who came out on top.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73329847","title":"Who won the 1st presidential debate?","url":"/Politics/video/won-1st-presidential-debate-73329847"}