Transcript for Who won the vice presidential debate?

Did last night having any effect on the race let's bring in 530 its editor in chief. Made Sovern eight thanks for joining us. So or what what the data showing that you're looking at you've partnered with. It's Sosa took poll voters before apt to this debate what do you know. So voters actually raided both candidates' performances favorably McConnell here's a bit more so. We also asked about policies of the preferred. Paris' policy used offenses however. This did not affect perceptions atop a tickets of Donald Trump and Joseph Biden people's voting intentions were unchanged from before the debate. An aide to vice presidential candidates are tasked with making the top of the ticket look good but what affection they have on that down ballot races in congress. Problem allies I mean come there's a lot going on a campaign I think that VP debate is not one of the five or ten things and remember in of the campaign with that said. You saw both candidates complained to their respective bases. For Joseph Biden the strike is very often about actually persuasion he's doing well among independent voters for example. To count my heritage may be more about. Trying to remind the base. Hey you Joseph bite into all the things the base is gonna like Tom. Gotten you know people like her more kind of partisan approach sometimes the base doesn't so it's more about. Getting your your turn up. And Napier you're looking at movement in the polls tell you what's driving this right limited president is still contagious with this corona virus. What is that doing to the race. So we have so much news happening now once it's hard to say for sure come what we know is that since the first presidential debate. That Biden has gone for me about seven points ahead to almost ten points ahead in the average national poll. There I was about the debate itself for polls show that most voters thought might need a better job it probably also has to its presence coping diagnosis people think he did not taken polls. And precautions. So not a lot is going right for the president right now we should say. You know sometimes you have bounces attended tightened down the stretch trying to bounce is especially a new permanent C a repairs but the president is looking election's not being held today. Can all right Nate Silver from 538 thanks and remember. The election is just 27 days away now and you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 guys come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.