Transcript for ‘The worst is over if we continue to be smart’: Gov. Cuomo

Here's the good news. The curve continues to flatten. We talked all along. Quote unquote the experts said that they were two possibilities you should have high point in an immediate drop off or you could have a plateau. It appears that we have a plot O. It's flattening. The flattening of the curve. You the increases slowed down flattens out for a period of time have been so long as nobody's been more. But if you look at the number of total admissions. Eighteenth that make it as neatly as an 181000. That's definitely a flattening that is good news still going up a little bit by the way sir. Still going up a little bit but a basic. Flattening. As opposed to. Increasing gaps. The total number of hospitalizations. Net. Down. A little bit up it down but overall just follow the lines of the quarter up in the dated today. As we say three day rolling average it was which is more accurate than any one day is down again. The net change in icu admissions is is down. Again I discount this icu admissions because the old. Demarcation of an icu bed and hospital and regular bitten hospital has gone almost every bit as basically an icu bed. Net change in icu admissions is also down. Into patients Israel. Into bases is the worst. Signal. People weren't debating went up on a ventilator. Most often do not come off the ventilator somewhere 70% 80% depending who you talk to. So this is a scary number. When that's down it's good and that is down greeted rolling averages down so that's good news we were worried about. This spread from New York City to suburbs upstate. And we have been very aggressive. When we get a little cluster. Spot that's acting up we jump on it. This is like watching. A fire going through dry grass with this throng waiting and it's blowing the fire a couple of embers wind up. On one side of the field open. Embers start to catch fire and that's a cluster have to run over to that was Amber's and stamp them out right away before they grow. But you see the stabilization there. In that has been good to him. This is a a new. Take on it we talk about net hospitalizations. This is the number. New hope it hospitalizations. To date. This is how many. New. Coal pit diagnoses. Of people walking into the hospital had Covert. So you see he still about 2000 people per day all walking in or being diagnosed with culprit so you still increasing. The hospital population. Initially. By 2000. People who were testing positive for called it but on the other side of the health care system looking people are being discharged. On the other it member of that as is 670. Warm. Not as bed it as it has been in the past but basically flat in basically flat Friday. Horrific. Level of pain and grief and sorrows the sixers and be one people. Will pass the way. On Easter Sunday. I'm Catholic Easter Sunday's news. The high holy day in many ways. And we're the leaders and to have this happen over this weekend is really really. Especially attractive and they a role in our thoughts and prayers. The that raised the death total to 101056. Again for perspective. 101000. 2700 lives were lost 9/11 and 9/11 changed. Every new Yorker who. Was in the position to appreciate. On that date what happened. And the number of lives lost its nose lives lost was horrific. They have been and the grief was horrific. And we are comparison threats. Last. Point is a personal point when is it over I had this conversation a hundred times today. That it last night. With mind to orders. Winters ago. And it's it's a difficult conversation because people want. It to be over so bad. Right with the fears are workings beauties. I don't wanna have to worry about my brother and more from an have to worry about two hours from have to worry about him. And when it also would get a house I want to get back to normalcy I've been living in this we years disorienting. Frightening place. Effort to touch people this is. Violates. The human behavior and me it's where does it over. It's going to be overly. It's not going to be me we flick the switch. And everybody comes out of the house and gets in their car and waves in hogs each other and the economy you'll start. I would love to say he expert. It's not going to happen that way. It can't happen that way. Can it happen in so communities across the country. Where frankly they have very low infection rates. And they could come up with a testing regiment where if they find wounded two KT estate quickly jump on those quarter two when they isolate and they track. Yes. But is that we're happen here in the separate happen and any community that has a significant issue. There is no going to be there is going to being no hit me. There is going to be known warning where the headlines sense. Hallelujah. It's old. That's not order. What will happen. Is there be points of resolution. Over time. When the purchases are wont vote total vaccine he says governments which humans when the FDA is just happen to you get a vaccine they say twelve months weeks and months. That is the point where you can USB when can I do it deep breath. For the first time in five weeks when they say we have a facts. That's when it is old. But they will be points between now when and we we should feel more confident and we should feel better what I wanted to be over tomorrow I get I want to be over. I want to be over tomorrow more than you want your. But that's not reality so let's calibrate our expectations. And in the meantime stay the course because we have accomplished a lot.

