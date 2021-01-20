Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

More
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden and former presidents lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
14:38 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:38","description":"Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden and former presidents lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75382635","title":"Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery ","url":"/Politics/video/wreath-laying-ceremony-arlington-national-cemetery-75382635"}