Transcript for One year out from the 2020 presidential election

With the 20/20 election now just one calendar year out in the Iowa Caucuses less than a hundred days away. The democratic field showing consistency. At the top of the pack. Senator Elizabeth Warren continuing to rise that's 41 points in our latest poll but her proposal for Medicare for all a lightning rod of criticism. If somebody else has a better plan. To deal with at eleven trillion dollars that families are gonna pay over the next ten years than they should put it. The senator aggressively defending the plant which calls for an additional twenty point five trillion dollars in federal spending. Funded by raising taxes on wealthy Americans and businesses former vice president Joseph Biden who still leads nationally in the latest ABC news Washington Post all. Calls are planned mathematical gymnastics. Mayor Pete blue average edged up nine points in solidifying his position in the top group is questioning warns Matt. Do you buy that she can pay for her plan without raising taxes on the middle class that's what she says. Well the math is certainly controversial again there are variations in the estimates in the trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars. And we don't have to go there in order to deliver health care to everybody even fellow progressive Bernie Sanders who shares Ward's goal of a Medicare for all system. Is now criticizing her plan to pay for. I think that would probably have a very negative impact on creating those thoughts toward providing wages increased wages and benefits for those worked. I think we up a better way. The democratic primary is still anyone's race the latest ABC news polls show a majority of democratic voters still haven't firmly made up their minds. Cover all ABC news New York.

