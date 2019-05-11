Transcript for 1 year to 2020 presidential election

Every welcome to the briefing her mother Devin Dwyer Mary Alice parks a deputy political director so many of you are plugging into this election season here. On Election Day take a look at the numbers the Associated Press out with a new poll. Just this week showing 73%. Of Americans are interested in the 20/20 campaign at a year out that's up. Just from a few months ago 66% in among younger Americans especially. Eighteen its 49 year olds look at that 47%. Just about half. Of those young Americans are engaged right now that's up ten points from this point in 2016 Mary Alice a lot of people paying attention they know. I would downturn free election there's a. Lot on the line. It's a crowded democratic primary that brings a lot of voters out any engaged all both campaigns are knocking on doors and trying to sign up new voters. And we silence when he eighteen. Numbers that rival as a presidential election even though was an off here this is a sort of an off off here and it dealt we have a lot of exciting races attract yeah pretty quiet today but there are some big ones we are keeping our eyes and we'll get to that Connolly not the first we want to check in in the democratic primary race. Our entire team is now indebted in the early states Iowa South Carolina and New Hampshire let's start with Iowa in our sense here. I'm Sam Sergey on his Cedar Rapids, Iowa is Tony I degrees here as were ninety days out from Iowa Caucuses. We have. Seeing 15100 campaign events and Iowa since that started presidential election for mayor and a judge how does what office. Eighty and just finished his second bus to work and senator Pamela Harris is also bringing her stop in New Hampshire and about to come and talk to us if she can hopefully be launched oh win New Hampshire where my colleague Chris cannot. I'm proud of. They exam I'm Chris got to let the secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire its filing period here in New Hampshire and candidates are signing up to make it official. Voters believe we're die to save our fiercely independent. There are also out of their first primary status could win the nomination. Due to an all over the country including the south and that's my colleague Rihanna stewardess in South Carolina. Welcome to the comment update I mean Columbia, South Carolina the State Capitol write in part of the state house. Dramatic here out from the election but a 116 days away for the primary and fifty. Prides itself. And being the first. But not this is that eat. Taxed for African American support and so far. All roads lead to jolt by any. When I speak to democratic voters they care the most about him meeting president Donald Trump in 20/20 and still far they believe that. Joseph Biden if the person to do it it'll be interesting to see how the race plays out here that. All right thanks to Rihanna in the entire team a lot of energy out there in excitement in those early states and a new. Hi ABC news Washington Paul pulls out just a few hours ago highlights. Just how well so many of the democratic candidates are doing in matchups. Against Donald Trump hypothetical matchups and nationwide head to head matchups look at this Joseph Biden Sanders all basically all of them there Mary Alice the first five top tier candidates all. Beating him by double digits but. It doesn't necessarily mean a Democrat will win you know actually how. Today you know we live in a country where the popular vote designs absolutely nothing we learned that in twice sixteenth we don't elect presidents that way we elect presidents did Electoral College. And we saw the president able to capitalize on that system in twenty sixteenths as team working to do the same in twenty when he. That's why the numbers at a those key battleground states like Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin. We'll be maybe more important and that national number in terms of predicting the outcome. And there are a number of analyses out there that suggest the president is actually in much stronger stand dean against Democrats on the elect tore own map. As opposed to the popular vote in the popular polls that's bringing Claire Malone from. 538 to talk about this a little bit -- more and take a closer look across a joint in the foam fire chief political analyst Matt Dowd but let's start with you Claire. Opt for the purposes of this conversely tonight I want to just put on the table and analysis from Moody's analytics. Which has crunch some numbers put together a model of where things stand today this is just. There proposal but take a look they say if the election is held today that Donald Trump would win the electoral vote with 300. 32 votes winning. Largely upper midwest are holding on to Wisconsin Michigan Pennsylvania and the like. I'm winning more electoral votes that last time where does that ring true do you what are you how do you read that right now. Well I think the president is certainly in a pretty good position especially considering all the swirling. Impeachment talk that makes a lot of people think he's in a lot of trouble because the truth is we know we have some recent polling out in battleground states specifically. Wisconsin and Michigan Pennsylvania. Arizona Florida places like fat and the presence in had a hat head matchups with. The sort of top three democratic contenders Biden Sanders and war and the presence doing pretty well in some of those states so I think we're seeing. Probably bring starts he keyed up a little bit of talk in the democratic primary about that general election electability. For that really small segment of voters particularly in the upper midwest which largely comes down to I think. Whites voters perhaps typically that about white working class demographic that we be sort of referred to in shorthand those are the people. That become the really key swing voters for. Frankly Democrats and that trump wants to hold opt. But Claire Democrats and tie it they're trying to expand the base and get out younger voters more diverse voters in some of those states. How many new voters would Democrats have to get out in order to flip some of those battleground states back in their favor right. I think you know if you look back to 2016 you saw the Clinton Campaign Corson resources into. Georgia and Arizona specifically. Arizona has a lot of Hispanic voters we talk a lot in the sort of demographic universe about. Voters aging into key Latino voters aging into voting age so that's a path to victory in Arizona for Democrats on the Georgia side you know you see someone like. Stacey Abrams who. Has a concerted effort to register a lot of African American voters in that state right the idea of turning Georgia blue and this idea of a new south breaking party scene. Virginia beat decently blew a place like North Carolina. Can toggle back and ports you're seeing different Keating demographic. State and Moody's Claire says that this does all come down to turnout it's a year away but if turnout is high according to their models that. For the purposes of this conversation we're looking at today take a look this is what they say would happen if turnout is high this to the president. Would lose to a Democrat any of the Democrats we saw today by pretty narrow margin but if turnout is low. If for some reason I Democrats are excited they don't come out Republicans hold the day. It does look like Donald Trump would cruise to a victory there Matt Dowd is joining us on the phone he's got a different take. On this electoral map map I want a matter when he get your take on all this doubt what do you make of the state of play elect poorly right now. Well. Bird between pro and it is all mean just looking at broad numbers progeny here you. Bad shape fashion and I think they'd actually given up. The idea that they could win the national popular vote so that the first problem the second problem I think it's way too premature. Talk about electability. I think that increasing its focus that struck macro factors in this great. And the most important macro macros factor in my view is the president's job approval ratings. Any look at his job approval rating nationally. And ignore. Ignore right now you're out it it numbers it's wake early we don't even know what the composite of the electorate going to be. And look at the president's job approval numbers if his job approval at a state is under 45%. It's very difficult for him to win. Don't they have the benefit. The Democrat could actually win the popular vote by five or six million. And still lose the Electoral College I'd much rather be a Democrat ticket and that Britney rob editing it this year. It's a good point Matt and approval rating to Mary Alice you're talking before the show a lot of wild cards to in this year wild card factors there's an impeachment we didn't talk about. Of the economy will it hold up is there going to be Simpson before and prices to cattlemen to place a lot of this could scramble. Of course in a year rally in Washington news changes every hour let alone over the resonate here. I was sent to and are pulled by the back and we asked the voters and respondents about the president's temperament. And honesty and every single one of those questions the president was underwater. That gets to the point that Matt is making right now the majority of Americans do not approve of the president's actions. Though they might say that. The economy is still going well thanks to Matt Dowd chief political analysts claim along with 538 we'll check back with M you can follow. The latest at 538 dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.