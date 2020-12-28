-
Now Playing: Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill, avoiding government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown avoided
-
Now Playing: Trump signs COVID relief bill after days of delay
-
Now Playing: Rep.-elect Cori Bush on progress of racial justice in 2020, where we need to go
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to sign stimulus package
-
Now Playing: 'This is the beginning of a very painful period for the Republicans': Frank Luntz
-
Now Playing: Stalemate over COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: 'Joe Biden is the properly elected president': Maryland governor
-
Now Playing: 'Sign the bill, Mr. President,' then we can pass $2,000 payments: Sanders
-
Now Playing: Congress headed back to Washington to avert government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump in Florida as COVID-19 relief bill remains in limbo
-
Now Playing: What’s at stake in Georgia Senate runoffs
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive winter storm moves towards East Coast
-
Now Playing: Stimulus bill in limbo
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner’s father
-
Now Playing: Relief for millions in jeopardy as US faces government shutdown
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – President Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill