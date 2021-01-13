ABC News Live Update: President Trump faces unprecedented 2nd impeachment Plus, which Republicans are supporting impeachment, the major security changes coming to Capitol Hill as Inauguration Day nears, and more mass vaccination sites are opening across the country.

Several House Republicans to vote to impeach President Trump Sen. Mitch McConnell is open to supporting the president’s removal, and Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, will vote alongside Democrats today.