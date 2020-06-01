Transcript for New York governor helps passenger from crashed vehicle

You'll Granger. Caught on camera. Helping to rescue a man following a frightening accident in Queens. Cell phone video shows the governor helping the passenger out of an overturned truck on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway today. Officials say the governor first helped cut the passenger out of his seat belt the governor's teen spot in the accident while driving by and police had not yet arrived and.

