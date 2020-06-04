Transcript for New York rate of death ‘effectively flat for 2 days’: Cuomo

On the numbers the number continues to increase. For up to 8658. New cases. Overall we have a 130000 people tested positive. 161000. People hospital system. Thirteen thousand people been discharge. Number of deaths. Are up. Once again number of people we lost number of New Yorkers. 4758. Which is from when fifteen earning about which is effectively flat for two days. Well none of this is good news. The flattening. Possible flattening of the curve it is. That are there and the increase is that we have seen total number of hospitalizations. Are down. The icu admissions are down and that they alien to patients are down those role good songs. And again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve the number of discharged is down but that reflects he'll grow. Reduction in the numbers. Big question that we're looking at now. Is. What. What is occur. And we've been talking about cases increase increase increase until they don't. When they stop increasing. Then what happens and the project models have a number of alternatives. Some suggest. Basically the curve goes up and then drops precipitously. Some suggest is slight. Applause at the top some suggest is a longer applause at the top which is effectively a plot hole. A fact. Or again the straight up and straight down precipitous drop which is the peak of fact that no one can tell you. Which will occur. They say anyone of the three options you study other countries. You've had a combination. Of the U boat. If we are pot totaling we are not telling at a very high level and his tremendous stress on the health care system. And to say do this health care system which is at maximum capacity Tuesday right. This is a hospital system where we have our foot to the war. And the engine is that red line and you can't go any faster and by the way you can't stay at red line. For any period of time. Because. The system will blow. And that's where we are we are Bradley people can't work any harder. The staff can't. Work any harder and staying at this level. He is problematic. And if we are plateauing. It's because social distancing is work. So we have to make sure the social distancing actually continues plot though not quite so. We still have to expand in New York pause. Because if that curve is turning its turning because the rate of infection is going down one of the reasons the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working. We have to continue the social distance. Schools and nonessential businesses will stay closed until April when he night. I know that it's. A negative for many many reasons I know what it does for the economy. But they said from day one Marcum and choose between public you know. And economic activity. Because in either repair and public health still demands. That. We stay on close. With businesses closed and schools closed. Whether we've hit the apex or whether we haven't had the facts you have to do the same thing is also a real danger in gating. Overconfident. Too quickly. This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one and we have paid the price the early. Well the numbers and look like they may be turned me. Yea it's over no it's not an. Other places have made that mistake. Hong Kong's make that mistake South Korea has made that mistake. And we're not going to make that mistake. The weather is turning people have been locked up we've been talking by cabin fever. Now it's a nice day I'm gonna get out from and take a walk. Now was not the time to do that. And frankly it has been lax in this. On social distancing. Especially over this past weekend. That is just wholly. Unacceptable. A one local governments to wind forced the social distancing. Rules. These local governments are charged with enforcement I want them to enforce them. And I want to be frankly more aggressive on the enforcement. Because all the anecdotal evidence is people are violating it. A higher rate than before. So we're going to increase the potential maximum fine. From 500 to 1000 dollars. But it's not really about the fine nobody wants the money. We want the compliance. We are serious. And again if it's not avert your life. You don't have the right to risk someone else's life. And you don't have to write frankly. To take a health care staff. And people who are literally putting their lives on the line. And be cavalier or reckless with them you just don't have the right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.