Transcript for New York reports 54 deaths in the last 24 hours

Terms of handling the cobra virus. We're doing better than we've ever done before. The number of hospitalizations is down. It's continued to drop. The reduction in the number of integrations is down. The three day average of new hospitalizations. Is down to the lowest level ever. Which is really good news. We're doing a significant manifesting as you know we're testing more than any state in the United States with testing more per capita than any country around the globe. And that tests are very relevant because they theirs snapshot in time they can you winners who wore on that day. Yesterday we did about fifty pounds in tests. Which is a tremendous. Number of tests less than 1000 people as the pounds. That is the lowest. Number we have had. Since this began. And when it began and we were only doing three or 4000 tests meant that 50000. Tests. So movie that progress is just Phnom and that's the rate of positives. From our testing. Remembering that the testing has increased exponentially. And we have the lowest number of deaths that we've ever had 54. And there will be a level at which that number can't drop in the lower right be close. People wore agree Leo. And contract to cope requires. It's going to be a bit outcome. But that number is dramatically different than what we will look yet for many many weeks. Question is where do we go from here. No doubt. The initial objective. Was. Getting control of this program cars. Situations got more complex since that. But on the reopening fired regions upstate have entered phase two. That's. Good news Western New York is expected to move to phase two tomorrow. What we have done with this Covert virus. Is there really amazing. Accomplishment. If you take a step back and it was all done by the people of this state. They did it nineteen million people did what they never did before. They responded with the level of determination. And discipline. That. I was amazed with frankly. And I am a lifelong new Yorker but what they did. Was unlike anything IFC. Remember where we work we had 800 people. Died in one day. We had the worst situation in the United States of America at one point we had the worst situation on the globe. And without reopening. In. Less than fifty Dayton's. Not it was a long fifty days. I can return to every one of them. But we went from a really. Internationally. Terrible situation. To where we're talking about reopening today. Even New York City where were planning to reopen. June. And that was just 5080s. The whole closure period has been about 93 days. Yes it was a disruptive 93 days I know. But look at what we did in 93 days we weren't from the worst situation. On the globe to actually reopen. That's where we are we should be very proud of what we've don't. Just don't snatched defeat. From the jaws of victory.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.