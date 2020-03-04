Transcript for New York sees highest single-day increase in deaths, hospitalizations

The curve continues to go up. The number of tests has reached the new aren't we did over 21000 terrorists. Thank you to our great. Health Department. We have over 101000. New cases. 102000. Total tested positive. 141000 hospitalized 3700 icu patients. 8800 patients discharge that's good news. Number of deaths highest. Single increase in the number of deaths. Since we started. 2300 to tweaking 900. Depths. You see the totality for New York State 102000. Futures C California. Remember when this started. New York had. Airports that were designated entries owns. This is an international. Destination international hub. We have people coming from across the world. Sooner and at a higher rate than anyone else. Total hospitalization. 14100. It's also a new high. Daily icu admissions is down little bit but. Yet more deaths. You have more people coming in to hospitals. Than any of the night. Also more people going out which is obviously the in the flow that's commuted out of the hospital system. The hot spots we now track on a nightly basis. How many people going to what facility. So we can track the increase. Dean what's happening. You see an increase in New York City as we knew. Certain communities. And frankly more in New York city's and other communities but you also see an increase on Long Island. Which is something we're concerned about. Long Island does not have. Is just elaborate a health care system is New York City we have the same kind of resources on long Ireland. And we see an increase in the number of cases among river matters is very. Concern. Supplies PP. It is are in short supply as the are of course the country. We need companies to make the materials. It is. It is unbelievable to me that in New York State in the United States of America. We can't make these materials and that we are role shopping China. To try to get these materials and were all competing against each other. These are not complex. Materials. And we will work with New York manufacturers. Will finance. The true position. Necessary to make these materials. And me we talk about them. As if they're very complicated this is an N 95 mask. This is that. It was. Seventy cents before this start. Some hours are seven dollars but this is already in my department skids. It's fabric it's material the FDA has the specifications. And then it's two pieces of elastic cord you can't beat. That we can't make peace this is a gallon. We welcome balance. This is a gallon. It's. There's nothing sophisticated. About the fracture. This wrong. That progress is wrong. Sophisticated about the material. It can't be that. Companies in this country. And in this state can't. Transition to make those supplies quickly again. I insisted it is a financial burden we will address that and we will work with Q so please. Contact Haris. Javits. Is going to be converted to wait coal bed facility he original plan was to use jackets javits is a state convention center. It was retrofitted by the Army Corps of Engineers to hold when he 500 people. The original plan was that it would not take cope it patients Covert positive patients. It would take non cope with patience and would be and overflow. For hospitals. As it turned out. We don't happen on hope it people. To any great extent in the hospitals. Hospitals about turned in to effectively icu. Hospitals. For corporate patients. So we want it to convert javits. From on hope it to call it. The its federally wrong. Frankly the federal agencies were not eager to do that team was not eager to do that. I called president spoke to him about it yesterday morning. That afternoon. Yesterday afternoon president quote me back said he spoke to the task force they would grant. The request to transition. The COLT javits center's program. That is a ads 2500 beds so that is a very big deal. And I think the president for doing he did it despite the fact of the federal agencies were not eager to Stewart. And he did it quickly. So it thank you for that. It's a big deal for us was still challenging it was to the challenge of regulators we don't have enough period. I'm not relegated to a situation where. We know where we are running out of band escalators. And we could of people dying because there were no regulators. But there are hospitals. In other parts of the state. That have been escalators that they're not using. I'm just not going. To allow us to vote I think would be hole lead irresponsible. Some ground to sign an executive order that says this state can take regulators and PPE. From institutions. That don't need them now and redeploy them to other parts of the state and other house. Those. Institutions. Will lead to get there ventilator back. Or they will be reimbursed and paid for their ventilator so they can buy new vent. I can't do anything more than that. But I'm not going to be in a position. Where. People are dying and we have. Several hundred spent the lakers in our own state somewhere us.

