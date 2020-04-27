Transcript for New York votes to cancel presidential primary

This is the total cost capitalization rate. Which is he is basically flat. Flat is not great but. Flat. Maybe me reaction to the weekend Sunday. Sunday this charges may be down. But we have the same question how fast and how steady is that the climb the democracy flat we want to see an increasing declined. And we want to see how fast that the Klein goes and how low does that from clawing go right. When does that hospitalization rate. Get down to weigh truly manageable number. When does the incoming case number. Get down to a manageable number. You see you again. Overall hospitalization. Rate is own that the climb again yesterday. Little less than we would like to see. Hopefully it was a Sunday in a moment because of the weekend and to patients is down. Number of new cases still 1000 new Covert cases every day as it in perspective. Down attack from where was but again these we can numbers. Some farms or little. Strange. Number of lives lost 337. Still. Tragically high. But on the decline if you look at it over the past few days not that that is and he gives any solace to. 337. Families who were suffering today. On testing. This has been a big topic increasing testing that's been scramble for all the states we're doing well on it. The testing tells you where we are right. And whether the impartially is going up going down we've now tested 7500. People statewide. So that's it or significant number. And it gives us a snapshot. Of where we are just a snapshot. But snapshot snapshot snapshot. You look at the different pictures and you have a movie at one point and you can track what is happening big question is reopening especially for those places with. Less of an issue to begin with or places that have reduced. Their problems and I get a lot of local officials who follow him you really want to reopening reopened when appropriate. Know what you are doing before you do what those words to live by. I don't know who said it but it is a true axiom. So we want to on pause may fifteenth is when the pause regulations. Expires statewide I will extend them. In many parts of the state. But in some parts of the state some regions. You could make that case that we should on claws on May fifteenth. But you have to be Smart. About it we ought to be Smart about it. As we said there is no lights which were you flip a switch and everybody goes back to doing what they do. We have to take these circumstances. Into consideration we have to learn lessons we have to move forward and we have to be Smart because of you're not Smart. You will see that infection rate go right back to where was. Will be right back where we were 58 days ago. And nobody wants to do that we have medical centers that were built a spoke to a president trump about this this morning. When we were worried about the lack of capacity in hospital system. The federal government was good enough to send in the Army Corps of Engineers they did a phenomenal. Job. Game building it's quickly. We built a number of facilities. We're now talking about possibility of a second wave of the corporate buyers or. Cold period. Combining with the regular flu season in September. Which could be problematic again for the hospital capacity. So the facilities that were built. I spoke to the president about leaving them in place until we get through the flu season. God forbid we need extra capacity again. I don't have built. Ask the federal government to build capacity then take it down and then went up in another problem area. We're going to be doing a survey. New York City Fire Department and new York city police department. This week 1001000. Respectively. Just to find out again with the antibody testing what is the infection rate. NYPD. Was out there every day and they paid a terrible poll. The attendance rate is now. Good again. Many were out sick but we want to know exactly where. Those Frontline workers are. If they have been infected we want to make sure people are getting help and we want to know exactly what happened. World's most will be doing 3000 health care workers these are hospital staff nursing staff doctors who were in the emergency rooms. To find out their situation. And will be doing 1000 transit workers these of the bus drivers to train operators. Well pat keep the public transit system working and we wanted to do testing to find out how they are doing. You know you have to be realistic about the situation of people your people are very dense urban environment. And we'll stay home stay at home but you can go are hopeful Walter Samir senator. Gore out for a walk in New York City. Bought social distance. This is. Almost an oxy moron. It's very hard to walk on the sidewalk in New York City and maintain social distances. So I said the New York City should open streets because remember New York City the traffic is way. Way we I don't know the percentage but it's like night and day you look at pictures of New York city's he won a two cars going. So open streets. Elections today just now has voted to cancel the presidential primary are moving from Sanderson balances to correct. If the and I can second guess the board of elections there are a number of I know there are a lot of election. Employees. Employees of boards of elections who are nervous about conducting elections. But I'll leave it up to the portable or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.