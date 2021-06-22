Transcript for New Yorkers cast ballots in mayoral primary

It's primary day in new York and voters are making their pick for mayor in the democratic primary race. This is the city's first ranked choice mayor's race and that means boaters can choose up to five candidates an order of preference. Brooklyn Borough president and former police captain Eric Adams is the front runner right now. 4 presidential candidate Andrew Yang is pulling in second getting New York's tilt towards Democrats the winner is almost certain to be elected mayor in November.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.