Transcript for Yovanovitch says she would have blocked Trump’s Biden requests

Would you have recommended to the president of the United States that he asked. The new Ukrainian president to investigate. And I'm quoting from the transcript here crowd strike. Or the server. Now I would repeat once again that US intelligence community has concluded that it was the Russians. OK if you're so ambassador if you've had remained as embattled ambassador not been summarily dismissed. Would you have supported a three month delay. In congressionally mandated military aid to Ukraine. Now. Ambassador if you had remained as ambassador of Ukraine. Would you have recommended to the president that he. Ask a new president of Ukraine to quote find out about Biden's son.

