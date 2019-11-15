Transcript for Yovanovitch concerned about message Trump is sending to U.S. reps in Ukraine

Did you have concerns though it do you have concern today. About what message should the president's action sends to the people who are still in Ukraine. Represented the United States went a well respected. Ambassador can be smeared or out of her post. With the participation. And acquiescence of the president United States. Well it's I think then a big hit from around both that US embassy Keefe. I'm but also more broadly. In the State Department. Is it fair to say that other ambassadors and others of lesser rank who serve the United States and embassies around the world. Might look at this and think if I take on corrupt people in these countries. That could happen to me. I think that's at her standing yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.