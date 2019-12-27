Transcript for 2019’s major sports achievements and setbacks

Tiger Woods returned whose brilliance on the golf course at the masters ending an eleven year drought. In its comeback from injury in adversity but it's a win. Out here it's the bestsellers. Football also saw familiar faces of the top of the sport Bill Belichick and Tom Brady led New England Patriots to a thirteen to three win over the reins in. Three earned their sixth title and baseball it was that you championed the Washington Nationals repeatedly fought off elimination he wrote me. Another comeback he. Title. Astros losing to theories that coming under investigation. For allegations. Heating importing seventeen. Controversy in the NFL was well he wore Lindsey watched their season end on the question of Paul. Antonio Brown went to the raiders then to the patriots but played a total. Up 1 evening when he nineteen. East amid accusations of sexual assault. Allegations he did not. Tragedy struck the Los Angeles Angels win 27 year old pitcher Tyler Skaggs died suddenly of a drug overdose. Team honored him in their first home. Examine the combined no hitter beloved Boston Red Sox hero David Ortiz made a right after returning to Fenway Park. He shot in the Dominican Republic and jewelry three surgeries the NBA also proud. The raptors were Y Linder. First NBA title with all of Canada rallying behind a Golden State Warriors. You rail twice. Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey stirred up trouble for the NBA in China by tweeting support for pro democracy protesters in Hongkong. You know yes we do have free speech but it can be. A lot of negative. California led a seismic shift in college board's passing the fair pay to play act. And forcing the NCAA can't allow student athletes paid for the use of their name image and likeness once it's three division finalized. Rules might when he when he wanted Diana will sit dominated for Q. If that number one overall pick. The end it was forced to be patient has. But in many ways when he nineteen belonged to dominate women with powerhouse performances. The US women's national team won their second consecutive World Cup. Megan repeat note taking center stage grant. People feel badly off the field and continued fight for gender equality. Simone vials made history because of her you know give it. Triple double her floor routine team US day fifty year old local golf when I'm magical run at Wimbledon. Player ever to advance to round of sixty. 2019 give us a lot to them. Board champions. Highs and lows in the unexpected. Let her favorite he's definitely in the game. Forever all ABC news New York.

