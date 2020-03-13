Transcript for 2020 Boston marathon postponed until Sept. 14

We get today to announce that that book the 20/20. Boston Marathon will be postpones. Until Sunday. Monday Tuesday September 14 of this year. Our expectation. And it's an expectation in and hope right now is that the state will will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of the corona virus. It's a date that the DA can make work for their runners and we all there's been a lot of conversations around what de could work in the governor's or TARP will more about this later. With the help. Our priority right now is making show up the health and safety. Of the runners. Of the fans of the medical personnel first responders residents of the come off the Massachusetts visitors from across the country visitors from across the world's. We want to make sure that we keep people safe. We also are concerned especially about our elderly and most vulnerable people. Who might not go anywhere near the marathon but most at risk for me any spread of the corona virus. That's what all of this is about. Protecting vulnerable neighbors in population and preserving the capacity of a health care system in the Cuomo the Massachusetts. Postponing the marathon is a lot of you've been asking questions the last couple weeks is certainly a very big on the taking. And I'd like to think all of the leadership in the towns of talking to an Ashland Framingham Natick Wellesley Newton. And and and now Brookline. For us collectively working together. All about public health and safety. It and talking about this situation in this challenging circumstance.

