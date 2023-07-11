Allisen Corpuz makes history with US Women’s Open victory

Golfer Allisen Corpuz discusses her victory at the U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach and how she made history.

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live