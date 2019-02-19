This day in history: Feb. 20, 1998

Tara Lipinski becomes the youngest gold-medalist at Winter Olympics in Nagano.
2:02 | 02/19/19

Comments
Transcript for This day in history: Feb. 20, 1998

