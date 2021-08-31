-
Now Playing: Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa on upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
-
Now Playing: US Olympians return to celebrations across country
-
Now Playing: What should be the next Summer Olympic sport? | FiveThirtyEight Debate Club
-
Now Playing: Biden discusses end of war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: NJ Gov. Murphy on accepting Afghan refugees: 'New Jersey wants to do its fair share'
-
Now Playing: Theranos founder’s surprising defense strategy
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Fallout after US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida brought catastrophic wind and rain across Louisiana
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe during a power outage
-
Now Playing: House Republicans blast Biden’s ‘surrender’ vow accountability on Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives in court as jury selection begins
-
Now Playing: Battles over mask mandates rage as pediatric COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: New video shows abandoned vehicles, equipment at Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Texas awaits SCOTUS move on abortion law
-
Now Playing: Shortages and supply delays wreak havoc on economy
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Last US troops leave Afghanistan, ending nearly 20-year war
-
Now Playing: Fire emergency in California
-
Now Playing: America ends its longest war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for survivors after Hurricane Ida