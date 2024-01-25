Jim Harbaugh heads back to NFL after winning CFP National Championship

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to take the vacant Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job after previously coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.

January 25, 2024

