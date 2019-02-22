NBA game-fixing scandal revisited

More
How former referee Tim Donaghy conspired to fix NBA games in 2007.
5:02 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NBA game-fixing scandal revisited

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61242192,"title":"NBA game-fixing scandal revisited ","duration":"5:02","description":"How former referee Tim Donaghy conspired to fix NBA games in 2007.","url":"/Sports/video/nba-game-fixing-scandal-revisited-61242192","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.