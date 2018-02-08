Ohio State coach placed on leave amid probe

Ohio State University placed head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave Wednesday after a woman claimed he knew about domestic abuse allegations levied against an assistant football coach.
1:06 | 08/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio State coach placed on leave amid probe

