Security blocks Democratic lawmakers from entering Department of Education building

Plus, Elon Musk’s DOGE agency access and what to expect on Super Bowl Sunday.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live