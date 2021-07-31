Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 8 key moments

There were 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, with the total now standing at 246, according to the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee data.
1:44 | 07/31/21

