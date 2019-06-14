Transcript for Toronto Raptors make history with first NBA title

As expected in game six of the NBA finals was dramatic. And it's over the Toronto Raptors taking home 114 to 110 and making history celebrating their very first. In BA title now one of the biggest fans break up posted this in Minsk to celebrating can just hear him typing has tagged. God's plan and well the warrior is of course we're disappointed. But also shocks and that there teammate Klay Thompson. Has a torn ACL it's it's been a rough six games for goal in states so I want to bring an ESPN's NIC Friedel out there and oak Glen. Nikki can you just describe all of the emotions that were. In the stadium last night. Kimberly it was the most emotional game of cover and all my years being around him be. On one side the the ORACLE Arena under no put you head. All the raptors going crazy be just won their first title they smell like champagne there hugging each other. On the other end of the floor you've got all the warriors players who are in shock not only that they just lost the finals. But callais got hurt as you mention and all of this is juxtaposed in. And the fact that ORACLE Arena is shutting down this is the last gave no one be played there's so there was happiness on one side and a lot. But the sadness and shock on the other. Absolutely and I just wanting to talk about what this victory means to Toronto. It's a gimmick I mean the whole region I've been up there the last couple weeks cover in this series. Is seuss loving it. They are loving bringing everybody together them that this team has been able to. To really make so many people have be and now they've got to focus on doing whatever they can think E. Coli Leonard. In a raptors Jersey because Kimberly heat is the key for everything else if they keep Cole while letter because he's a free agent here a couple weeks. And he signs an extension there's no reason why the raptors can't be there again next season. If he leads they'll celebrate this team forever still. But fear the dynasty part of this that could be will instantly be gone just like that. Irate nick Friedel right there in oak Lyn we appreciated and they congratulations. To the Toronto Raptors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.