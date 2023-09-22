Veteran talks about how archery and competition helped her heal

Ret. Marine Corps. Gunnery Sgt. Tiffany Hudgins talks about her achievement in the Invictus Games and how competing helped her heal from a brain injury.

September 22, 2023

