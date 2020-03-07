Washington Redskins announces team reviewing name

The NFL football team announced they will undergo a “thorough review” of their controversial team name, a name that Native Americans have long objected to as racially offensive.
0:26 | 07/03/20

The Washington Redskins are now saying that the team will undergo a review of its name the teen. Has been announcing that it's been beaten. Through these holes a big change of the name for years and FedEx the latest company now calling for the team to make. Some changes in 1999 FedEx patent 205 million dollars for naming a rise to the team's home stadium. There has been mounting pressure to get rid of the name called. A racial slur by experts and advocates.

