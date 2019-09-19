Transcript for Yankees pitcher Domingo German placed on leave by MLB

Yankees star pitcher Domingo her mom has now been placed on administrative leave by. Major League Baseball because of a domestic violence case the league says it's department investigations is now looking into the matter. Meantime NYPD says it is not aware of any complaints against Vermont. His leave could last up to seven days after which hauling some kind of extension the commissioner could either decide to suspend or reinstate him. The team says it is cooperating with the investigation.

