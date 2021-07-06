Transcript for 2021 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is kicking off

Visit insect bite them much anticipated unveiling from apple the company is taking up its annual developers conference that. It is feature Iowa's fifteen as well as new versions of software from most apple products we may also see new iMac bro an updated MacBook pros. Details are emerging about twitters new feature which will allow users are charged followers for actual contents. Reports say that feature called super followers will be limited to users with at least 101000 followers it's expected to launch soon. Finally tenders new law contacts feature at allows users to avoid familiar faces from their contacts lists were also on the dating out. Over 40% of Tinder users say they've seen an acts on a dating out. Defenders blocked contacts launches today a good also include your parents and siblings asbestos awkward. Does your tech bikes had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.