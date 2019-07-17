Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins reflected on the mission that brought man to the moon on the 50th anniversary of the launch.

Namira Salim, who is set to become the first Pakistani woman to travel into space, reflects on how the astronauts who went to the moon in 1969 inspired future exploration.

Neil Armstrong's spacesuit goes on display for 1st time in more than a decade

The spacesuit was revealed Tuesday, 50 years after the launch of Apollo 11, at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.